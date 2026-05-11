Savyint Advances Cooperation in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and High Technology in India

Savyint Group participated in the Vietnam – India Innovation Forum in New Delhi, India. The event was jointly organized by Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as part of the State visit to India by H.E. To Lam, The General Secretary, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

Taking place from May 5 to 7, 2026, the State visit by General Secretary, President To Lam was made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the participation of a high-level Vietnamese delegation and a business delegation. The visit also coincided with the 10th anniversary of the elevation of Viet Nam-India relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while opening new momentum for cooperation in areas that are fundamental to future growth, including science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy and high-quality human resource development.

Under the theme “Cooperation in Human Resource Development, Science and Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation,” the Vietnam-India Innovation Forum brought together senior leaders, ministries, government agencies, research institutes, universities, associations, digital technology corporations, and innovation-driven enterprises from both countries. At the forum, General Secretary and President To Lam emphasized the need for Viet Nam and India to strengthen strategic information sharing and expand cooperation in cybersecurity, digital infrastructure protection, the prevention of high-tech crime, and capacity building to respond to non-traditional security challenges.

Overview of the Vietnam-India Innovation Forum

The forum served as an important platform to promote substantive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Indian technology communities, particularly in fast-growing sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.

Amid the rapid growth of the digital economy, data security, digital identity protection, and cyber resilience have become strategic requirements for governments, financial institutions, large enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators. As a Vietnamese technology company focused on digital safety, data protection, digital trust, and risk governance in digital environments, Savyint joined the forum with the aim of expanding international cooperation, connecting Vietnamese technology capabilities with India’s technology ecosystem, and supporting the development of platforms and solutions that meet the increasingly demanding requirements of regional markets.

At the event, Savyint Group and Vantageo Pvt. Ltd. exchanged a technology cooperation agreement, opening new directions for collaboration in development, integrated design, joint research and co-production. The partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies to deliver solutions and products in areas such as cybersecurity, AI Security, Data Safe, Quantum Safe, Zero Trust Network, HPC platforms, AI accelerators, and GPU platforms for Viet Nam, India, the APAC region and SAARC region.

The cooperation agreement goes beyond connecting the capabilities of the two companies. It also reflects a shared orientation toward co-developing secure technology platforms that can be localized to meet the requirements of each market, while aligning with international standards for security, compliance, and operational reliability.

Savyint Group and Vantageo Pvt. Ltd. exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding

Mr. Steve Huang, Executive Chairman of Savyint Group, shared: “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology hubs. By participating in the Vietnam-India Innovation Forum, Savyint aims to connect with like-minded partners and jointly develop secure, trusted, and widely applicable technology solutions for enterprises and organizations in Viet Nam, India, and the wider region.”

Savyint Group representatives at the event

As Viet Nam-India relations enter a new phase of deeper and broader cooperation, Savyint’s presence at the forum affirms its commitment to accompanying Viet Nam’s national digital transformation journey, while promoting “Make-in Vietnam” technology solutions to regional and global markets.

SAVYINT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Contact Person: Pham Trang Nhung

Email: mary.pham@savyint.com

Website: https://savyint.com/

SOURCE: Savyint

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