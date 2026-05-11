Grande Portage Resources Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQX:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) (“Grande Portage” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Grande Portage Resources’ common shares begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GPTRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Ian Klassen, the Company’s President & CEO reflected:

“We are delighted to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market, which mirrors our commitment to strong corporate governance, transparency, and engagement with our growing U.S. investor base. This development enhances Grande Portage’s visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors and supports our capital markets strategy to broaden our base within the US marketplace as we continue to advance the high-grade New Amalga Gold deposit in S.E. Alaska.”

Share Purchase Warrant Exercise

The Company is pleased to announce that shareholders have recently exercised 100% of the available allocation of 5,550,000 common share purchase warrants at an exercise price of $0.30 having an expiry date of May 10, 2026. This exercise added a further $1.65M into the treasury. Proceeds from the exercise will be applied towards the Company’s numerous field programs, adding to the technical team in SE Alaska, and for general corporate purposes.

Ian Klassen further commented: “We continue to be very appreciative of our long-standing and supportive shareholders. The exercise of these warrants further strengthens Grande Portage’s financial position and supports the Company during a very busy year.”

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company’s updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.:

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Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Ian Klassen”

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 899-0106

Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

SOURCE: Grande Portage Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire