For the 2nd Time, SavvyMoney Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1976 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 264 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that SavvyMoney ranks No. 1976 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company also ranked No. 109 in the financial services category, No. 77 in the San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley area and 306 in California. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a remarkable achievement that reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team at SavvyMoney,” said JB Orecchia , President and CEO of SavvyMoney. “This recognition highlights our consistent growth and underscores our commitment to innovation. It’s a testament to our strong partnerships with financial institutions and our relentless focus on delivering value to both our clients and their customers.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

“As we continue on this trajectory of growth, we remain dedicated to empowering consumers with the tools and insights they need to make smarter financial decisions while helping our financial institution partners better serve their communities,” Orecchia concluded.

In 2024, SavvyMoney has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial technology sector. The company recently launched Get My Rate, a groundbreaking customized offer tool that revolutionizes how financial institutions engage with both members and non-members, offering unparalleled convenience and personalized experiences while expanding market reach.

SavvyMoney’s dedication to creating an outstanding work environment was recognized with its inclusion in Inc.’s 2024 Best Places to Work list . Furthermore, the company unveiled SavvyImpact , a comprehensive initiative aimed at fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace culture while actively driving positive change in the communities it serves. These achievements underscore SavvyMoney’s position as a leader in financial technology and its commitment to both employee satisfaction and social responsibility.

To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

CONTACT:

PANBlast for SavvyMoney

savvymoney@panblastpr.com

Ryan Sonnenberg

Director of Marketing, SavvyMoney

ryan.sonnenberg@savvymoney.com

About SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney stands at the forefront as the leading provider of credit score solutions, extending its reach to over 1,350 banks, credit unions, and fintechs nationwide. The synergy of real-time data and advanced digital personalization tools defines SavvyMoney’s offerings, seamlessly integrating with more than 40 digital banking platforms. What sets SavvyMoney apart is not just its innovative technology but also its hands-on service, coupled with a resolute commitment to assisting financial institutions in fortifying and enriching their customer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvymoney-ranks-no-1976-on-the-2024-inc-5000-302221153.html

SOURCE SavvyMoney