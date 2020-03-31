For the 10th Time, Medicus IT Makes the Inc. 5000, Ranking at No. 3404 among America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2024

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today Medicus IT (“Medicus” or “the Company”), the leading national healthcare-focused IT managed services provider, ranks No. 3404 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Our rapid growth stems from the pivotal role that advanced healthcare technologies play today,” says Chris Jann, Founder and CEO of Medicus IT. “From electronic health records to AI, these innovations require expert management to truly benefit patient care. With healthcare and technology more intertwined than ever, our mCare managed IT services are essential for organizations committed to delivering top-quality care.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies appear in the latest issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list highlights our unwavering commitment to pioneering healthcare technology,” says Chris Jann, Founder and CEO. “This achievement reflects our dedication to innovation, fostering a dynamic team culture, and empowering healthcare organizations. Our focus remains on expanding our services, driving excellence, and making a profound impact on the industry. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional team we’ve built and our passion for transforming healthcare.”

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation’s top Healthcare Solutions Providers (HSP), serving more than 6,500+ providers, with over 50,000+ users in over 2000+ locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

