IT Ally Recognized for Third Consecutive Year on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

IT Ally is named again as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies, securing the 39th spot in Ohio, 132nd in IT Services, and an impressive No. 2232 nationally.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Inc. revealed that IT Ally ranked No. 2232 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“To be a three-time consecutive nominee in some challenging economic times is a testament to the resiliency of our business,” said Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, IT Ally. “We are truly grateful for the continued partnership of our private equity clients and the dedication of our incredible team and business partners in enabling them to maximize the value of their portfolio company investments.”

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and trusted ally to lower middle market Private Equity Firms and their portfolio companies. As your private equity Ally, we are here to help you maximize the value from your technology investments and preserve the value created by your portfolio companies – whether it is to support your growth, differentiate from your competition or to secure your business.

Our comprehensive business and technology advisory services include:

Business Advisory – Driving growth and value creation, optimizing operational performance, and reducing expenses with proprietary methods that leverage data and AI to drive precision alignment with go-to-market strategies and overall business objectives.

Technology Advisory – Future-proofing with digital solutions that drive businesses forward, create memorable customer experiences, and produce a competitive advantage through operational optimization, management, and automation.

Risk Advisory – Rapidly and cost-effectively assessing and improving governance, risk, and compliance capabilities while quantifying, measuring, and managing organizational impact.

Transaction Advisory – Providing informed insights and expertise to guide private equity firms and portfolio companies through complex mergers, acquisitions, and carve-outs throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Talent Advisory – Offering access to an extraordinary pool of contract, fractional, and permanent functional and subject matter experts to augment and deepen your team and management capabilities.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller.”

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About IT Ally

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

