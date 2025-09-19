Saphlux and Vuzix Collaborate to Advance AR Display and Glasses Solutions

SHENZHEN, China and ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Saphlux, Inc. (“Saphlux”), a leader in quantum dot MicroLED displays, and Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a high-performance optical solution, accelerating the adoption of next-generation AI/AR glasses.

Saphlux will supply its T1-0.13″ mono-green MicroLED microdisplay, offering exceptional brightness, uniformity, and proven mass-production capability. Vuzix will incorporate this advanced display with its proprietary waveguides and system design expertise. Looking forward, the two companies plan to expand their collaboration to develop a full-color AR optical solution, speeding up the path to commercializing next-generation AI/AR smart glasses for their party ODM and OEMs. As part of their collaboration, the two companies will also co-develop a reference design display engine by the end of the year, including both a dual-eye mono-green retrofit and a single-eye mono-green model.

“By working with Vuzix, we can demonstrate the full performance potential and commercial viability of our microdisplay solutions in market-ready AI/AR glasses,” said Dr. Chen Chen, CEO of Saphlux. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to enabling mass-market AR glasses by aligning with leading ecosystem partners.”

“Our collaboration with Saphlux further underscores the growing synergy between display technology and optical design, aiming to unlock practical AR device solutions that are ready for scale,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “By combining our respective strengths, Saphlux and Vuzix will collectively advance the AR industry and expand real-world applications.”

About Saphlux Inc.

Saphlux is a global leader in quantum dot Micro-LED (QD-MLED) display solutions. Leveraging proprietary technologies, Saphlux is the first and only company that mass-produces QD MLED displays. The company’s product lineup currently includes QD-COB and QD-COB Pro Series for commercial displays, as well as T-Series micro-displays for all-day wearable AR devices. By overcoming key technical challenges such as full-color integration and high-performance red emission, Saphlux is working with a wide range of partners to drive a revolution in display technology and enable the next generation of human-machine interaction platforms. The company operates globally in the US, China, and Japan. For more information, visit https://www.saphlux.com/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future business opportunities with Saphlux, the competitiveness and performance of any developed solutions, any future ODM sales of developed solutions, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saphlux-and-vuzix-collaborate-to-advance-ar-display-and-glasses-solutions-302561756.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation