Kavya Travel Calls for More Human Support in Digital Booking

Small agency founder featured in new tech profile urges travelers and companies to rethink automation in favor of empathy and real help

After being featured in a widely circulated interview titled “Kavya Travel Is Bringing Back Human Travel Booking,” the founder of Kavya Travel is urging the travel and tech industries to rethink how they serve customers-especially older adults-by providing more real human support in the booking process.

“Not everything has to be done by a machine,” said the founder of Kavya Travel. “Sometimes, people just need to talk to someone. That shouldn’t be too much to ask.”

Kavya Travel is a small, online travel agency based in Indianapolis. Founded in 2022, the company was built on a simple but rare approach: no bots, no call trees, no automation – just people helping people.

The interview, published this week, details how Kavya Travel’s low-tech, high-care model is filling a growing gap in the travel experience, especially for older customers who often feel overlooked by fully automated systems.

The Problem: Too Much Tech, Not Enough Support

As the travel industry leans into automation, many travelers – particularly over age 40 – are being left behind. A 2024 AARP report found that:

68% of travelers over age 50 prefer booking trips with human assistance

61% of Baby Boomers say they miss having a real agent they can call

Yet, 80% of major online travel platforms offer no direct human support

“We see this every day,” said the founder. “People get stuck trying to rebook a flight or figure out cruise options, and the system just pushes them to a FAQ page.”

Kavya Travel sees most of its customer base fall into the 40-70 age range, with cruise bookings being the most common. But the issue extends beyond age.

“Even people in their 30s are calling us saying, ‘I’m done talking to a chatbot.’ They want service – not software,” the founder added.

What Kavya Travel Is Doing Differently

Kavya Travel doesn’t operate with a public-facing office or big marketing campaigns. Instead, the business focuses on building trust through real conversations. When customers call, they get a real agent – every time.

The company also avoids publishing flashy growth numbers or leadership bios to keep the attention on service, not scale.

“We don’t need to look like a big company,” the founder said. “We just want to be helpful. And small lets us stay personal.”

In the interview, the founder shared how one customer had to cancel and rebook a cruise within days of departure. Instead of rerouting them to forms or ticket queues, a Kavya agent stayed on the phone, rebooked the trip, arranged new documentation, and even secured a cabin upgrade.

A Broader Message: Speak Up for Better Support

Kavya Travel is now encouraging travelers and small service businesses to push back on the idea that everything has to be self-service. The founder hopes the interview sparks more conversation – and action – around bringing empathy back into customer experience.

“We’re raising awareness not just for our own business,” they said, “but for anyone who feels lost in a system that’s stopped listening.”

Call to Action: What You Can Do

Kavya Travel is encouraging consumers to take action in small, simple ways:

Choose services that offer real human support

Leave reviews that praise businesses for empathy and accessibility

Ask for help – and demand it, when needed

Share your story if you’ve had a frustrating booking experience

Encourage family members to look for agencies and services that treat people like people

“You don’t need to be a tech expert to book a trip,” the founder said. “You just need someone willing to answer the phone and care.”

