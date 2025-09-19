Le Walk, a tour guide in your headphones, raises $4.1M seed led by Adverb Ventures and Lerer Hippeau

Backed by leading VCs, Le Walk plans global expansion, feature upgrades, and new premium experiences by 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Le Walk , the world’s leading location-based, immersive guided experiences app, launches publicly with a $4.1 million seed co-led by Adverb Ventures and Lerer Hippeau , with participation from Origins Fund and Point72 Ventures .

In beta, Le Walk has reached 110k downloads , 160k+ social followers , and 20k+ tours taken. Today, it is announcing its expansion from Paris to Versailles, Florence, and Rome (with Barcelona and London coming soon), making its tours available in 22 languages, partnerships with prominent creators, Lora, its travel-planning chatbot, and its seed round. The funding will accelerate partnerships with institutions and attractions, core feature enhancements, and market expansion (from five to more than 25 destinations by summer 2026).

Founder Aaron Sekhri: “Le Walk elevates travel by making the world’s best guides accessible to every traveler—regardless of cost, timing, or language.”

“The team at Le Walk is using AI to reimagine a consumer experience where the tech is seamlessly and invisibly in the background, allowing humans to pick their head up and engage with the context around them,” said Jessica Verrilli, co-founder of Adverb Ventures.

Look up! Choose an experience, put your headphones on, put your phone away, and let Le Walk’s location-aware guide do the rest.

Real local guides, on-demand. Le Walk partners with in-demand local experts and turns their knowledge into immersive, private audio walks – no crowds or awkward group interactions, all at the user’s time and pace.

AR without the headsets. Le Walk blends cinematic soundscapes, precise GPS narration, and dynamic storytelling from renowned guides, creating an immersive audio-based augmented reality that makes exploring feel like a first-person film.

“Le Walk is delivering on the sophisticated and discerning traveler’s dream,” said Ben Lerer, Managing Partner at Lerer Hippeau. “This moment in technological advancement, as well as the Le Walk team’s prowess at the consumer app layer, is making possible a major step forward in travel tech – and therefore, in how we experience the world.”

There’s something for everyone – Le Walk’s “Haute & Historical” tour illuminates how Chanel and Dior found inspiration. History buffs can dive into “Is Paris Burning,” tracing scars of Nazi occupation and stories of resistance. Food lovers can stroll Rue Montorgueil for gluten-free patisseries, award-winning coffee, and escargot galore. And pop culture fans can join “Emily’s Paris“ to explore the Netflix show’s iconic locations with creator Gabriella Hafner.

Founders Aaron Sekhri , Stephen Boyle , and Anthony Privitelli – met working at TikTok, and built Le Walk to transform the way people travel, explore, and interact with the world.

To learn more about Le Walk or request media access, visit lewalk.app .

About Le Walk: A tour guide in your headphones that uses your location to walk you around a city—any guide, anywhere, anytime, in any language. lewalk.app • Instagram: @le__walk • TikTok: @le__walk

About Adverb Ventures: Early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2023 by Jessica Verrilli, former VP of Corporate Dev at Twitter, and April Underwood, former Chief Product Officer at Slack, backing category-defining consumer tech, media, and culture companies. adverb.vc

About Lerer Hippeau: Lerer Hippeau is an early-stage venture capital firm founded and operated in New York City with more than 400 leading enterprise and consumer businesses including Guideline, Hungryroot, and Warby Parker. lererhippeau.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-walk-a-tour-guide-in-your-headphones-raises-4-1m-seed-led-by-adverb-ventures-and-lerer-hippeau-302561276.html

SOURCE Le Walk