Sandbox VR Updates First Netflix Collaboration—Squid Game Virtuals—with New “Repeat Racers” Mini-Game to Celebrate Season 2 of the Hit Series

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, today announced the addition of a new mini-game to Squid Game Virtuals, developed in collaboration with Netflix. The new mini-game, ‘Repeat Racers’, is available to play now at Sandbox VR locations globally.





Inspired by the games from season two of Squid Game, the Repeat Racers mini-game challenges players to solve puzzles and race to the finish line, with points awarded based on finishing position. True to the series’ high-stakes nature, players who don’t reach the finish line are eliminated from the game. Download photos and video of the new mini-game here.

Since launching in September 2023, Squid Game Virtuals has topped $30 million in ticket sales, demonstrating the massive appeal of bringing beloved entertainment properties into fully immersive VR experiences.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Squid Game Virtuals experience with this exciting new mini-game that captures the intensity and competitive spirit of the series’ second season,” said Steve Zhao, Sandbox VR CEO. “Repeat Racers offers players another way to immerse themselves in the world of Squid Game and test their skills in a high-pressure, adrenaline-pumping environment.”

Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world’s most immersive experiences using bleeding-edge virtual reality technology. Their patented motion-tracking technology, which captures the movements of a player’s entire body, combines with a high-quality haptic system to provide players with unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR or other location-based VR platforms.

Sandbox VR’s platform combines advanced technology with highly-intuitive functionality. Guests’ own bodies act as their game controllers; all they have to do is step into the virtual world and participate in the action unfolding all around them.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 57 locations, each attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

ABOUT SQUID GAME:

Squid Game is a fan-beloved Korean drama that quickly became a cultural phenomenon and Netflix’s most popular show ever. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game continues to captivate global audiences, smashing multiple records with its Season 2 return in December 2024, including most views for a show in its premiere week and entering the Most Popular Non-English TV list in just three days – It currently ranks #2 with 173.7 Million views just behind Season 1 at 265.2 Million. The show became a global sensation boosting interest in K-content; iconic moments went viral, Vans slip-on sneakers sales increased 8,000%; and Halloween costumes sold out around the world, shaping trends and solidifying its place in pop culture. Squid Game made Emmy® history with first-ever wins for a non-English language show and Season 2 was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama. In 2023, Netflix debuted the Emmy® nominated and BAFTA winning reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge. The franchise continues to expand with Squid Game: The Experience, a touring activation where fans can play games inspired by the show and with Squid Game: Unleashed, a multiplayer video game that is on track to become Netflix’s most downloaded game. Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix, with the third and final season debuting on June 27, 2025.

