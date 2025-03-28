FocuSee Surges in Popularity After Elon Musk Shares Grok Video Made with This Screen Recording Tool

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FocuSee, an AI-powered screen recorder with auto-editing, has taken center stage after Elon Musk shared a video recorded with it on X (formerly Twitter). The viral post has amassed millions of views and sparked widespread discussions, positioning FocuSee as an essential tool for creators looking to effortlessly create demo or tutorial videos that stand out.

FocuSee Gains Global Attention Following Elon Musk’s Share

The buzz began when X user @cb_doge posted a video showcasing how to use Grok for image editing. The video was recorded and refined entirely with FocuSee. Musk’s share catapulted the post to viral status, generating millions of views, thousands of retweets, and intense discussions about the role of AI in content creation. This moment underscores FocuSee’s value for designers, developers, and creators who want to craft demo and tutorial videos that capture attention and drive engagement with minimal effort.

“We are thrilled to see FocuSee gaining recognition within the AI creator community,” said Frank Kong, CEO of FocuSee. “Our mission is to make video editing effortless, allowing users to focus on creativity rather than complexity. With FocuSee’s seamless screen recording capabilities and intelligent auto-editing features, anyone can create professional-quality content in minutes. I’m so delighted to see our commitment now being proven true.”

HOW FOCUSEE CAN BOOST VIDEO CREATION

Automatic Post-Production: Users do recording as usual, and FocuSee takes care of the editing process immediately afterward. It automatically tracks cursor movement, applies dynamic zoom effects, adds appealing backgrounds, and even incorporates motion blur – resulting in a polished, professional video without manual editing.

Simultaneous Multi-Track Recording: Record the screen, capture a selfie video, and record voiceover simultaneously. This lets users create engaging tutorials and demos that combine their on-screen actions with personal narration.

Pre-Designed Layouts & Custom Presets: Choose from pre-designed screen-and-selfie layouts, or customize it with settings for zoom, cursor, backgrounds, and more. This helps maintain a consistent style across all the user’s videos.

Automatic Captioning: Generate captions instantly and edit them for accuracy—ideal for creating accessible tutorial videos.

Multiple Export & Sharing Options: Export the final product as a high-definition video (up to 4K) or as a GIF. FocuSee also offers preset aspect ratios for various social media platforms, ensuring videos look great wherever they’re posted.

Time & Cost Efficiency: By automating the editing process and offering an all-in-one solution, FocuSee significantly reduces the time, effort, and cost of producing high-quality demo or tutorial videos.

Learn more: https://focusee.imobie.com/

Join the #GrokWithFocuSee Challenge

To celebrate the viral success, FocuSee is launching the #GrokWithFocuSee challenge on X, inviting users worldwide to share their Grok videos recorded with FocuSee. Participants have the chance to win FocuSee licenses and SuperGrok access.

Join Now: https://x.com/FocuSeeHQ/status/1905106908274425873

About FocuSee

FocuSee is an innovative screen recorder powered by AI. With automated post-production, it enables creators to produce high-quality videos with ease.

