Konvoy and Rocket Science Unveil 2025 Game Developer Survey: Key Industry Trends and Insights

DENVER, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Konvoy, a leading venture capital firm specializing in gaming and interactive entertainment, has partnered with their portfolio company, Rocket Science, a premier technical services provider for game developers, to release the 2025 Game Developer Survey. This in-depth report compiles insights from 155 game developers, shedding light on the shifting landscape of game development, technology adoption, and monetization strategies.

The report highlights a notable shift in game engine preferences, with Unity remaining a dominant force but seeing increased competition from open-source alternatives like Godot and Stride, particularly among smaller studios.

Artificial intelligence continues to play a role in game development, but enthusiasm for AI-generated content is cooling. While many studios experimented with generative AI in 2024, the report finds that developers are now focusing AI applications on workflow automation and backend efficiencies rather than creative content generation.

The survey also uncovers major shifts in user acquisition and monetization strategies. Possibly due to changes in Apple’s pricing model, many studios are reducing their reliance on Apple Search Ads, turning instead to platforms like Tenjin and Branch for more cost-effective user acquisition solutions.

In the multiplayer space, studios are reevaluating backend technology choices. Despite launching new product offerings, Photon has seen a decline in adoption, while Edgegap is gaining traction following its Epic Online Services partnership, signaling a growing preference for flexible and scalable multiplayer infrastructure solutions.

To discuss these findings, Konvoy and Rocket Science hosted an exclusive industry panel on March 11th, featuring Karthik Bala (CEO, Velan Studios) and Mark James (CTO, Endava Games), moderated by Brian Corrigan (Co-Founder, Rocket Science) and Jackson Vaughan (Managing Partner, Konvoy Ventures).

“This year’s survey confirms what we’ve been hearing from developers: the game development landscape is shifting faster than ever,” said Brian Corrigan, Co-Founder of Rocket Science. “From changes in preferred engines to evolving multiplayer infrastructure, the industry is undergoing a massive transformation. Understanding these trends is critical for developers navigating an increasingly complex ecosystem.”

The survey findings reflect a broader industry pivot. The rise of open-source engines highlights a demand for cost-effective and flexible development tools, particularly among independent studios. At the same time, developers are reassessing AI’s role in game creation, shifting their focus toward practical AI applications like QA automation and localization. With user acquisition and monetization strategies evolving rapidly, studios are adjusting their approaches to maximize engagement while controlling costs.

“Partnering with Rocket Science allowed us to bring an incredibly deep level of technical expertise to our inaugural game developer survey,” said Jackson Vaughan, Managing Partner at Konvoy Ventures. “These insights help developers and industry leaders navigate an evolving landscape and make informed decisions about the tools and platforms shaping their businesses.”

The full 2025 Game Developer Survey is now available. To access the report, please visit: (link https://www.konvoy.vc/reports/game-developer-survey-2025).

About Konvoy:

Konvoy is a thesis driven venture capital firm. We invest in the platforms and technologies at the frontier of gaming.

Learn more at (https://www.konvoy.vc/)

About Rocket Science:

Rocket Science Group builds top-tier studios that combine specialized expertise with operational excellence.

Learn more at (https://www.rocketscience.gg).

