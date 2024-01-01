Sandbox VR Surpasses $200M in Lifetime Sales; Accelerates Global Expansion With 127 Locations in Development

Company achieved $75M in sales for 2024 with 1.4M tickets sold

Franchise momentum continues with 6x increase in deal signings and 63 new franchise units sold since beginning of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, today announced it has surpassed $200 million in lifetime sales, highlighting the company’s continued market leadership in location-based virtual reality entertainment.





The milestone comes after a remarkable 2024, during which Sandbox VR generated $75 million in sales and welcomed over 1.4 million players across its locations. In March 2025 alone, Sandbox VR stores exceeded 150,000 players and the company expects monthly players to grow in tandem with store openings.

“Reaching $200 million in lifetime sales represents a significant achievement for Sandbox VR and validates our mission to deliver immersive, social VR experiences that bring people together,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and founder of Sandbox VR. “As we continue to expand globally through our franchise model, we’re seeing unprecedented demand from both operators and consumers who recognize the unique value of our offering.”

Accelerating Growth Through Franchise Expansion

Since the beginning of 2024, Sandbox VR has sold 83 franchise units, bringing a total of nearly 150 total units in development with 34 operators today. This represents a sixfold increase in deal signings over the past 12 months. This year, the company expects to increase their total footprint by over 50% with the opening of 29 new locations.

The 60th global Sandbox VR location—opened with franchise partners LOL Entertainment—opens in Philadelphia this month. The company finalized a partnership with JLG Ventures in March to open Sandbox VR locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“The rapid growth of our franchise program really highlights the power of our business model and the strong demand for premium VR experiences,” said Aylang Lou, Senior Vice President of Stores at Sandbox VR. “Our franchise partners see the unique value Sandbox VR offers – from our proprietary tech and exclusive content to our proven operational model that delivers impressive results.”

Consumer Engagement Driving Revenue

Consumer enthusiasm for Sandbox VR’s offerings continues to grow. An average of 117,000 players experienced the company’s immersive adventures each month in 2024 and in 2025, the company is projecting an average of 150,000 monthly players across global locations. This consistent engagement demonstrates the strong appeal of Sandbox VR’s unique offering.

Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world’s most immersive experiences using bleeding-edge virtual reality technology. Their patented motion-tracking technology, which captures the movements of a player’s entire body, combines with a high-quality haptic system to provide players with unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR or other location-based VR platforms.

Sandbox VR’s platform combines advanced technology with highly-intuitive functionality. Guests’ own bodies act as their game controllers; all they have to do is step into the virtual world and participate in the action unfolding all around them.

All Sandbox VR experiences are developed by in-house AAA gaming studios in Hong Kong and Vancouver, led by game industry veterans and are specifically designed for groups to play as social experiences. Teams of up to six freely roam and explore virtual worlds together, while relying on each other to succeed.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit sandboxvr.com. To learn more about Sandbox VR franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.sandboxvr.com/.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in over 55 locations, attracting over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

