Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Full Line of Pro Photography Gear at ShutterFest 2025, Including Memory Cards, Storage, Thunderbolt 5 Solutions, Connectivity, and More

OWC’s Eric Stoner to Lead Hands-On Photo Walk at ShutterFest 2025

Booth #37 | April 22–24 | St. Louis Union Station

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its unparalled roster of Atlas memory cards and readers, portable and desktop storage and connectivity solutions – including the first-ever ThunderboltTM 5 storage solution, and the OWC Envoy Ultra at ShutterFest 2025, taking place April 22–24, 2025 at St. Louis Union Station in St. Louis, Missouri.





In addition, and not to be missed, Eric Stoner, Technical Education and Business Development at OWC, will lead an exclusive, hands-on photo walk during ShutterFest. As a Master Photographer and international print judge, Stoner will guide attendees through a dynamic shooting experience designed to help photographers of all levels make their work flow – from composition and lighting to real-time feedback and workflow insights powered by OWC gear.

When: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Where: Midway Suite 6

Bonus: OWC will give away an OWC Atlas Memory Card and Card Reader (valued up to $250) to one lucky person in the class who stays until the end of the session.

Said Stoner, “I’ve learned a lot in my years photographing and work by one major rule… ‘It’s not what happens to you that matters. It’s how you react.’* That, alone, has made me a better photographer.”

Visitors to ShutterFest OWC Booth #37 will have the opportunity to see firsthand the game-changing storage and connectivity solutions that professional photographers and videographers trust to capture, store, and safeguard their most critical work. From the first-ever Thunderbolt 5 solutions to the fastest, toughest portable SSDs and high-performance memory cards, OWC is bringing the ultimate workflow-enhancing tools that professionals and prosumers simply can’t afford to miss, such as:

Memory Cards and Card Readers:

Portable SSDs:

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron – The fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available – it’s crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds.

– The fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available – it’s crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds. OWC Express 1M2 – Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions.

Desktop Storage:

OWC Gemini – The only drive you need to organize your digital life – features dual drives and seven ports, taking you from notebook to workstation in seconds.

– The only drive you need to organize your digital life – features dual drives and seven ports, taking you from notebook to workstation in seconds. OWC ThunderBay 4 – Performance and capacity perfection for individual to studio content creators.

In addition, ShutterFest attendees can discover OWC’s state-of-the-art, lightning-fast Thunderbolt 5 storage solution, the OWC Envoy Ultra.

OWC Envoy Ultra – The first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD, built like a tank for go-anywhere ruggedness. Bus-powered with a built-in cable for ultra convenience. Jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, revolutionary real-world speed over 6000MB/s. Envoy Ultra gives you the best of everything in the palm of your hand with reliability you can count on from the proven global leader of Thunderbolt innovations.

“We’ve always believed that great gear shouldn’t get in the way of great creativity; it should fuel it,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “That’s why we build solutions that are fast, reliable, and tough enough to go wherever photographers need to be. We’re thrilled to be back at ShutterFest, connecting with the community and showing off what’s possible with our latest gear – including our game-changing Thunderbolt 5 Envoy Ultra.”

About ShutterFest

ShutterFest is an annual photography event that brings together thousands of professional photographers, photo enthusiasts, and industry experts from around the world. This event is unique in its approach to education and community building. Instead of focusing on traditional lecture-style presentations, ShutterFest offers hands-on classes, interactive experiences, and networking opportunities that help attendees develop their skills, build relationships, and grow their businesses. To learn more, please visit https://shutterfest.com/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

* Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. His teachings emphasized the importance of self-control and resilience, and this quote aligns well with Stoic philosophy, which teaches that we cannot control external events, only our responses to them.

