iClone 8.53: Advanced Sync for Professional Mocap Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reallusion’s iClone 8.53 introduces groundbreaking timecode synchronization to streamline motion capture workflows. With the new Timecode Plugin , animators and mocap professionals can now easily sync data across multiple sources, including mocap, video, and audio, ensuring precise timing from pre-production to post.

Check out the full feature video here .

Overview of iClone 8.53 New Features

Synchronized Motion Capture

Timecode is fully integrated into Motion LIVE (the iClone built-in motion capture feature), embedding sync data directly into live mocap recordings. Capture multiple devices (face, body, hand) and actors at once, with the option to choose your preferred timecode source for accurate, real-time synchronization.

Multiple Device Capture Connect and sync various mocap devices — body suits, facial trackers, hand sensors — into one seamless performance pipeline.

Multiple Actor Capture Record multiple performers simultaneously, with all data precisely aligned for clean playback and streamlined editing.

Multiple Media Sources Integrate video, audio, and mocap — all synced to the same timecode for a unified production timeline.

Director Quad View View live feeds from multiple perspectives — mocap data, virtual scene, camera angles, and talent — all in real time, all in sync.

Powerful Timecode Editing

The Timecode Plugin makes editing intuitive and effortless, starting with the ability to import FBX, video, audio, and iClone files with embedded timecode, making timecode visible directly on the timeline. Snap clips to embedded timecode with a single click, ensuring everything stays perfectly in sync. Finally, custom options and Unreal Live Link support allow for exporting files with timecode embedded, providing a seamless workflow from start to finish.

Import Timecode Easily bring in timecode data from FBX, video, and audio, ensuring precise synchronization across all media sources.

Switch to Timecode Mode



Customize time units and match frame rates for accurate, project-wide synchronization.

Auto Align to Timecode Instantly align animation files using embedded timecode or define a custom start frame for precise timing.

Native Timecode Support in iClone Motion Formats iTalk (facial, audio, lip sync) iMotion (body) iMotionPlus (facial, body, expression, lip sync) iProject (characters, motions, lighting, camera, audio)

Save & Export Timecode(Add timecode to Non-timecoded data) Maintain accurate sync while seamlessly integrating both custom and purchased motion assets across your production pipeline.

Bidirectional Timecode Pipeline

Transmit and adapt timecode in both directions for a streamlined workflow. Seamlessly integrate with MotionBuilder, Maya, and Unreal Engine for smooth editing, rendering, and real-time production, enhancing efficiency and collaboration within existing workflows.

Coordinate Burn-In Data

Overlay timecode, take, date, camera, frame, and more — with multiple display and layout options to suit any workflow. Display in the viewport or final render using fully customizable burn-in settings for clear, production-ready visuals.

Previz Compositing

Integrate mocap seamlessly into previz using iClone’s lighting and post-effects tools. The Timecode Plug-in enables smooth blending for a more immersive and production-ready preview.

Perfect Combo For Professional Mocap: iClone and Vicon

Partnering with Vicon, the new Vicon Profile in Motion LIVE allows seamless connection of Vicon mocap systems to iClone for real-time animation. It offers a unified, high-precision workflow for animating animation-ready characters from Character Creator. More importantly, Vicon can now capture both full-body and facial movements simultaneously through Motion LIVE.

The Vicon integration is fully compatible with iClone’s Timecode Plugin, enabling accurate multi-device sync, time-aligned recording, and smooth integration into virtual production pipelines.

With full compatibility, users can leverage both iClone and Shogun’s mocap editing capabilities, combining the strengths of both software for optimal results.

Other New Updates

AI Search Premium Motions

Deep Search is an AI-powered tool that simplifies finding digital assets in the Reallusion ecosystem using natural language queries, category filtering, and image uploads.

The new Motion Deep Search feature lets users search for ActorCore motion assets in the same intuitive way. Simply describe the motion, and the tool provides relevant results with an option to find similar motions, making it easier to locate the perfect animation for any project.

New Lip-Sync Animation Workflow

The latest update gives users the flexibility to refine lip-sync animations with AccuLIPS without being forced to do so during the initial audio import. This allows for a more streamlined workflow, letting users focus on other aspects before fine-tuning the lip-syncing later.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclone-8-53-advanced-sync-for-professional-mocap-workflows-302428423.html

SOURCE Reallusion, Inc