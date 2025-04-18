Sandbox VR Announces Opening Date in Philadelphia with Limited-Time Presale Discount

The New Virtual Reality Location Opening April 18, 2025

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The world’s premier destination for premium location-based, full-body virtual reality experiences, Sandbox VR is set to open its 60th location in Philadelphia on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Rittenhouse at 1712 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.





Tickets are now on sale here, and to mark the grand opening, Sandbox VR Philadelphia is offering a limited-time presale discount of 30% off, valid through April 17, 2025, with promo code OPEN30. Guests who pre-book by April 17, also get entered to win a free year of Sandbox VR. Starting April 18, 2025, prices will increase to the standard rate of $55-$65 per person.

Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world’s most immersive experiences using state-of-the-art virtual reality technology. Groups of up to six friends put on VR headsets and wear motion sensors that capture their full body movements, letting them see and physically interact with each other as they battle in a shared virtual world. This patented technology provides a realism that’s not possible with home VR or other location-based platforms – guests’ own bodies act as their game controllers as they step into these virtual worlds.

Guests can choose from nine different VR experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans, including Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, Amber Sky 2088, Deadwood Mansion, Unbound Fighting League, and more kid-friendly games like the popular Squid Game Virtuals and Curse of Davy Jones. After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos–similar to movie trailers–which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience. Backed by Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith, Sandbox VR takes guests into exclusive worlds where they become the action.

“As someone who grew up in the area, I know how perfectly Sandbox VR fits Philadelphia’s vibrant tech and entertainment scene. Transforming this historic Walnut Street space into a cutting-edge virtual reality destination shows our commitment to Philadelphia’s growth as a hub for innovative entertainment,” said Rob Cooper, CEO and Founder of LOL Entertainment, and Philadelphia area native. “We’re particularly excited to join the thriving Rittenhouse neighborhood and create new jobs in the community where our company’s story began.”

Sandbox VR Philadelphia will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be a ribbon-cutting and Media Opening Night on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 4 p.m. For press inquiries and/or media interested in attending the ribbon-cutting, please email Lina@PhillyPRGirl.com. For more information and to make reservations, please visit sandboxvr.com/philadelphia and connect with Sandbox VR on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT LOL ENTERTAINMENT

LOL Entertainment is a leading investor in and operator of location-based entertainment, specializing in creating unforgettable experiences through immersive and interactive attractions. Having welcomed over 1 million guests to its unique experiences, LOL Entertainment continues to captivate audiences of all ages. With cutting-edge technology and innovative design, the company delivers world-class entertainment that leaves a lasting impression, setting new standards in the industry.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in over 55 locations, each attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

