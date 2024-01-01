Other World Computing (OWC) Launches OWC Jellyfish B24 and OWC Jellyfish S24 Storage Solutions

With Blazing-Fast Performance, Massive Scalability, and Rock-Solid Reliability, OWC’s Newest Jellyfish Solutions Redefine Collaboration and Efficiency for Video Editors, Post-Production Teams, and Content Creators

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®),!a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows, today announced the general availability (GA) launch of the OWC Jellyfish B24 and OWC Jellyfish S24, two powerful new additions to its award-winning shared storage lineup. Designed to meet the evolving needs of media teams, the OWC Jellyfish B24 delivers a cost-effective, high-capacity solution for seamless collaboration and nearline backup, while the OWC Jellyfish S24 offers a full SSD production server with lightning-fast performance for demanding video workflows. With scalable expansion options and rock-solid reliability, these new OWC Jellyfish solutions give video editors, post-production teams, and content creators the tools they need to work faster, collaborate more easily, and keep their projects moving – without storage ever slowing them down.





Video editors, post-production teams, and content creators are constantly juggling massive file sizes, complex collaborations, and the need for seamless access to their media – all while making sure their work is safely backed up. But as video resolutions continue to climb to 4K, 8K, and beyond, many storage solutions just can’t keep up, creating frustrating bottlenecks that slow down the creative process. The OWC Jellyfish B24 and S24 are built to solve these problems, delivering high-performance, scalable shared storage that keeps workflows smooth, file transfers fast, and backups reliable. Whether a team needs affordable nearline storage – with plenty of capacity, or lightning-fast SSDs – for real-time editing, these solutions ensure creatives can focus on what they do best – telling great stories – without storage getting in the way.

“OWC understands that creative professionals need storage solutions that keep up with their vision,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “The OWC Jellyfish B24 and S24 are designed to eliminate the roadblocks that slow down video editors and post-production teams, whether they need massive nearline storage for archiving and collaboration or ultra-fast SSD performance for real-time editing. With these new additions, we’re empowering creators with the speed, reliability, and scalability they need to bring their projects to life – all, without compromise.”

About the OWC Jellyfish B24

The OWC Jellyfish B24 is an adapted version of the powerful OWC Jellyfish R24, designed as a cost-effective collaboration solution for smaller teams using workflows that don’t need high throughput but require large storage capacities. The OWC Jellyfish B24 can also be used as a fully expandable nearline backup server for any OWC Jellyfish to ensure that your media are always safe and immediately available in case anything happens to your online production system.

The B24 has four dedicated SAS ports to which you can connect B24-E expansions via a mini-SAS cable, included with every expansion chassis. If the drives in the B24-E have the same capacity per drive as the drives in the B24, you can easily merge the media pools into a single pool using OWC Jellyfish Manager. This will increase the aggregate performance of the system. Adding four B24-E expansion chassis to a B24 head unit, storage capacity for a full-blown B24 configuration can go up to 2.8 Petabytes.

About the OWC Jellyfish S24

The OWC Jellyfish S24 is a high-performance Full SSD production server for media teams who need the responsiveness of full flash while still being able to easily expand their storage in the future. The SSDs in the S24 are the powerful OWC Mercury Extreme Pro SSDs. The S24 can be combined with an OWC Jellyfish S24-E SSD expansion chassis for up to 736TB of fast SSD storage.

The OWC Jellyfish S24 easily scales both in performance and in storage capacity. Add an OWC Jellyfish S24-E expansion for up to 736TB of powerful Full Flash shared storage. If the drives in the S24-E have the same capacity per drive as the drives in the S24, you can easily merge the media pools into a single pool using OWC Jellyfish Manager. This will also increase the aggregate performance for the system.

