“Ballpark Bingo” Is Back! loanDepot and MLB Invite Fans to Play Along With the Action for 2025 Season

Fan-favorite sweepstakes to celebrate firsts in baseball and homeownership; offers VIP grand prizes for MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta and the ALCS or NLCS

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball, brings back its fan-favorite “Ballpark Bingo: A Celebration of Firsts” campaign for the 2025 season. Now in its third year, the interactive sweepstakes puts fans right in the middle of the action, giving them a chance to win exclusive VIP experiences. Two lucky winners will receive epic grand prize trips: one to MLB All-Star Week taking place July 12 to 15 in Atlanta, and the other to one game of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) or National League Championship Series (NLCS) which are Presented by loanDepot.





“There’s nothing like the excitement of a first – whether it’s buying your first home or attending your first baseball game,” said loanDepot Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer TJ Freeborn. “Just like homeownership, attending a ball game is a special experience, and that’s what makes our partnership with MLB so meaningful. We’re celebrating milestones that matter both on and off the field, and with Ballpark Bingo, we’re giving fans a front-row seat to baseball history — and the chance to be part of it.”

loanDepot’s Ballpark Bingo: A Celebration of Firsts campaign commemorates important firsts by players and teams throughout the 2025 MLB season with an interactive bingo sweepstakes for fans. As major milestones and electrifying plays unfold – like the first no-hitter of the year or the season’s first triple play – the Ballpark Bingo card lights up in real-time. Fans can follow the action on MLB.com and catch exclusive highlights on loanDepot and MLB social media, and on the MLB Network. With two bingo cards, one for each half of the season, fans score double the action and double the chances to win.

Fans who enter by June 20 are eligible to win the first grand prize: an incredible all-expenses-paid trip for two to MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta, including premium game tickets, airfare, lodging, and an exclusive on-field experience. Those who join beginning July 11 or don’t win the first prize will have another shot. A second grand prize winner will receive an unforgettable VIP trip for two to one game of the ALCS or NLCS, plus a ceremonial first pitch opportunity.

Visit mlb.com/ballparkbingo to get in the game. Because in baseball and in life, the firsts are what you remember forever.

