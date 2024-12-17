Safe Pro’s AI-Powered Drone Based Capabilities Featured at NATO Global EOD Workshop

NATO Center of Excellence Issues Report Highlighting the “Transformative” Impact and Potential of AI and Machine Learning on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Operations

The NATO EOD Center of Excellence (COE), a key initiative of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation, focuses on improving military capabilities, value and efficiency of the NATO alliance on behalf of its intergovernmental military alliance of 32 member states. At NATO’s 10th Annual EOD Workshop, Dr. Frucci presented in the AI and EOD session, discussing the application of the technology in explosive ordnance disposal, humanitarian demining and clearance operations. Following the event, on December 17, 2024, NATO published its post-event report, highlighting key take-aways from the various workshop sessions. In its summary of the AI and EOD session, the report observed that:

“AI is increasingly recognized as a transformative asset in EOD tasks”

“The EOD community…is encouraged to accelerate the integration of AI and ML into EOD practices, promising improvements in operational efficiency, safety, and precision through real-time threat analysis.”

“AI, combined with advanced sensors, 3D modeling and augmented reality interfaces, is expected to provide EOD operators with enhanced situational awareness and confidence, establishing a new benchmark for safety and mission success.”

“I wish to thank Dr. Frucci for sharing his unique insights with NATO and the global EOD community on the significant role that technologies such as our SpotlightAI™ drone imagery analysis ecosystem can have in addressing the challenges posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance. We are honored to have the opportunity to showcase our technology to NATO and its partner nations and look forward to further demonstrating the real-world impact our technology is having in Ukraine and in our mission to modernize EOD and land clearance operations around the world,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro’s patented SpotlightAI™ system has analyzed more than 921,471 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 16,540 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,219 hectares (over 10,424 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI™ analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually.

Safe Pro’s patented SpotlightAI™ software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of landmines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, SpotlightAI™ can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI™ can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest that can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a “bird’s-eye view” of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

