Doc.com Expands AI developments: Revolutionizing Healthcare Access with Cutting-Edge Innovation and Expertise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doc.com, (NASDAQ: DOCC) a pioneering healthcare technology company, proudly announces the development of a comprehensive, global healthcare platform. With a team of over 300 experts specializing in AI, augmented reality, software development, and pharmacy, Doc.com is taking significant strides in its mission to make healthcare a fundamental human right. The company is disrupting the healthcare industry with its multi-faceted approach, developing solutions that span consumer apps, advanced hospital technologies, and groundbreaking drug development initiatives.





Doc.com is developing initially free, AI-optimized telemedicine services named “Free basic healthcare”. Powered by a sophisticated AI platform, Doc.com is creating innovative AI tools for hospitals with pharmaceutical advancements to address diverse healthcare needs. While its consumer-facing solutions will provide immediate care through initially free telemedicine and online pharmacy services, the company is also pioneering developments to transition hospitals into the next era of AI-driven optimization.

“At Doc.com, we believe healthcare should be transparent, accessible, and fair,” said Charles Nader, CEO and Founder of Doc.com. “Our platform will represent a new era in healthcare innovation—seamlessly combining initially free services for underserved communities with advanced technologies designed to optimize hospital systems and accelerate drug development. We are a mission based company created to solve one of humanity’s biggest problems. This is the future of healthcare—empowering individuals and communities through technology and innovation that saves lives.”

Doc.com is introducing next year a groundbreaking approach to healthcare with features designed to transform access and empower individuals worldwide. At the heart of the platform development is its AI-driven diagnostics, that will be delivering personalized care that enhances accuracy and ensures patients receive timely, tailored treatments. This will be paired with blockchain-backed transparency, and will give patients control over their data while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy.

Doc.com’s developing innovative platform extends beyond individual care, offering advanced AI tools to modernize hospital operations and create efficiencies that benefit healthcare providers and institutions. The company is also investing heavily in drug development, utilizing cutting-edge technology to address unmet medical needs on a global scale.

With an integrated ecosystem, Doc.com will be addressing physical, mental, educational, and veterinary well-being in one cohesive platform, redefining traditional healthcare systems. By offering digital consultations with doctors, psychologists, and veterinarians anytime, anywhere, tailored to individual health needs, Doc.com will ensure comprehensive support for both people and their pets. These free and accessible services will break down barriers to care, fostering long-term social impact and community growth on a global scale.

Through its scalable and comprehensive developments, Doc.com is building a healthcare system that supports physical health and enhances mental health and well-being literacy. By focusing on both consumer-facing innovations and institutional advancements, Doc.com is creating a healthcare ecosystem with the power to address the diverse and critical needs of communities, hospitals, and pharmacy industries alike. The expansion and development of Doc.com’s services represents a significant step toward creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare landscape, where underserved communities can access the care they need and deserve.

Visit www.doc.com to learn more about this transformative platform development and join the mission to revolutionize healthcare access for all.

About Doc.com

Doc.com is a healthcare technology company with a mission to make health a fundamental human right. With a global, integrated ecosystem in development that includes telemedicine, mental health support, veterinary care, pharmacy and education, Doc.com is developing initially free and affordable healthcare services to underserved communities. Leveraging AI-driven diagnostics and blockchain technology, Doc.com will ensure transparent, secure, and personalized care, empowering users to take charge of their well-being. The company is also developing pioneering advancements in hospital systems and drug development, driving innovation that addresses systemic healthcare challenges at scale. With a commitment to social impact, Doc.com will address unmet needs in holistic well-being, striving to close the healthcare gap by making quality services accessible to all. By partnering with local communities and healthcare providers, Doc.com is building a sustainable model for long-term health equity and community growth.

