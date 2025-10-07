Ryff Launches Scene Intelligence™: New AI Framework Connects On-Screen Moments to Real-World Actions

First System to Analyze 817,000 Shows and 400+ Platforms, Revealing Deep Consumer Insights for Brands and Creators

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADVERTISING WEEK — Ryff, a pioneer in visual AI, today announced the launch of Scene Intelligence™, a breakthrough AI framework that determines, with unprecedented accuracy, how humans respond to visual content, such as TV shows, movies, social content and more. Developed over three years, and validated on hundreds of thousands of entertainment records, the platform gives brands, agencies, and creators new ways to understand and optimize the impact of every scene on consumer behavior.

Traditional metrics like impressions and views show reach but fail to reveal what happens after people watch. Scene Intelligence goes further by pinpointing expected outcomes, such as brand consideration and purchase intent. In early pilots, the technology has already delivered measurable gains in audience engagement and campaign performance.

“Scene Intelligence doesn’t just measure how many people watch or measure sentiment. It helps us understand why, and what content drives action,” said Roy Taylor, founder of Ryff. “This moves creative and marketing decisions away from guesswork and grounds them in science.”

A New Standard of Measurement for the $600 Billion Entertainment Industry

Scene Intelligence introduces four proprietary metrics that go beyond traditional engagement:

Captures the visibility and impact of specific on-screen elements Scene Weighted Impact Score (SWIS): Measures overall influence across an entire program

Estimates likelihood of brand consideration after viewing Purchase Pathway Score (PPS): Forecasts how exposure can drive consumer actions

The system uses Ryff’s Behavioral Environmental Descriptors (BEDs) framework to analyze more than 2,000 visual attributes per scene, including object placement, composition, and character interaction. This creates a deep understanding of how visual choices shape audience psychology and subsequent actions.

In early deployments, Scene Intelligence has:

Analyzed over 800,000 shows across major streaming platforms

across major streaming platforms Delivered up to 95% accuracy across specific models and platforms

across specific models and platforms Delivered up to 45% improvement in brand integration effectiveness

Increased purchase intent 3.2x when content is optimized in line with Scene Intelligence insights

Deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Scene Intelligence processes large entertainment datasets in real time, with Ryff’s proprietary ALGO-C (content classification) and ALGO-D (behavioral prediction) models. Its ViewStream Intelligence™ module delivers highly accurate views data across shows and platforms, and enables real-time analysis during live broadcasts and streaming releases. With ViewStream Intelligence, brands and creators can adjust strategies on the fly, all monitored through a “single pane-of-glass” dashboard.

Scene Intelligence will be available in three deployment models:

Direct integration for streaming platforms and studios Brand Intelligence Suite: A self-service platform for agencies and advertisers

A self-service platform for agencies and advertisers Creator Analytics: Tools designed for production companies and creators

Early adopters will also gain access to historical analysis of their libraries, real-time predictions for new releases, competitive intelligence, and custom BEDs development for industry-specific needs.

Strategic Vision and Market Opportunity

With the global streaming market projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2027 and video advertising spend expected to top $450 billion annually, Scene Intelligence addresses a critical gap by understanding not just who is watching, but how content drives behavior. By combining predictive science with creative storytelling, Ryff is helping the entertainment and advertising industries unlock new value from visual media.



About Ryff





Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, Spheera™, ingests, analyzes, and delivers brand and product integrations at scale across sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting the $190 billion digital video advertising and brand safety markets, Ryff’s mission is to transform the way brands connect with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement.

