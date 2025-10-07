WiMi Explores Quantum Image Encryption Algorithm Based on Four-Dimensional Chaos

BEIJING, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that they are exploring a quantum image encryption algorithm based on four-dimensional chaos. This algorithm combines the complexity of chaotic systems with the parallelism of quantum computing, aiming to achieve efficient and secure image encryption. WiMi has adopted the Generalized Quantum Image Representation (GQIR) method to encode classical images into quantum information. The GQIR method is an effective approach for mapping image pixel information onto quantum states. By encoding the grayscale values or color information of an image into the probability distribution of qubits, a quantized representation of the image information can be achieved, laying the foundation for subsequent encryption operations. To enable efficient image encryption, WiMi introduced a four-dimensional chaotic system. Chaotic systems are characterized by high complexity and unpredictability, making them ideal tools in cryptography. Compared to lower-dimensional chaotic systems, the four-dimensional chaotic system offers a larger key space and more complex dynamic behavior, thereby providing enhanced security.

First, the trajectories of the four-dimensional chaotic system are randomized. By introducing random noise or a pseudo-random number generator, the initial conditions of the chaotic system can be randomized, thereby generating multidimensional chaotic keys. These keys will be used to perform the initial encryption of the image’s pixel values. In the pixel value encryption stage, the generated multidimensional chaotic keys are utilized to encrypt the pixel values of the image. By performing nonlinear operations between the chaotic keys and the image pixel values, a randomized transformation of the pixel values can be achieved. This transformation not only alters the distribution of pixel values but also disrupts the statistical characteristics of the original image, thereby enhancing the security of the encrypted image. To ensure the security of the encryption process, WiMi has also implemented a dynamic key update mechanism. During the encryption process, as the image pixels are processed one by one, the chaotic keys are continuously updated to prevent attackers from deciphering the encrypted image through statistical analysis methods. In addition to encrypting pixel values, the pixel positions are also subjected to random encryption. By introducing an additional chaotic system, a position permutation matrix can be generated to randomize the positions of the image pixels. This transformation not only disrupts the spatial structure of the original image but also increases the complexity of the encrypted image. The combination of pixel position encryption and pixel value encryption provides dual protection for the image information. Even if an attacker manages to break one of the encryption layers, it remains extremely difficult to recover the original image. The decryption process is the reverse of the encryption process. During the decryption stage, the stored chaotic keys and position permutation matrix are first used to restore the pixel positions and pixel values of the encrypted image. Through inverse operations, the pixel values and spatial structure of the original image can be gradually reconstructed, resulting in the decrypted image. The success of the decryption process relies on the accuracy and integrity of the chaotic keys and position permutation matrix generated during encryption. Therefore, in the encryption process, WiMi employs highly reliable storage techniques and data transmission protocols to ensure the security of the keys and matrix.

The quantum image encryption algorithm based on four-dimensional chaos, explored by WiMi, offers significant advantages over traditional encryption algorithms. This algorithm addresses issues found in conventional encryption methods, such as periodicity, limited key space, and vulnerability to statistical analysis. By incorporating a four-dimensional chaotic system, the algorithm achieves a larger key space and greater complexity. It integrates the parallelism of quantum computing with the complexity of chaotic systems, enabling efficient and secure image encryption. Through the parallel processing of quantum states, the algorithm can complete encryption operations on large-scale image data in a short time, meeting the efficiency requirements of practical applications. As quantum computing technology continues to advance, WiMi will remain committed to the research and application of quantum image processing technologies, contributing to the progress and development of the information security field.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WiMi) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company’s strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-explores-quantum-image-encryption-algorithm-based-on-four-dimensional-chaos-302576915.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.