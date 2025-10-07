RAYMOND CELEBRATES 11TH ANNUAL MANUFACTURING DAY, INSPIRES STUDENTS TO EXPLORE MANUFACTURING CAREERS

The event brings students and educators together for onsite tours, coaching and career development.

GREENE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Raymond Corporation will celebrate its 11th annual Manufacturing Day by welcoming young students and talented professionals to experience valuable career education. The annual event has been celebrated by The Manufacturing Institute in partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) since 2012, with the official date landing on the first Friday of every October.

On October 9, The Raymond Corporation will host high school juniors and seniors, and their chaperones, for a day of education, advice and career insights.

The attendees’ agenda for Manufacturing Day will include:

An educational presentation from Ryan DeLaney, VP of Operations.

Associate presentations from Lee Moxley, Ashley Lyons and more.

Interactive booths and a tour of The Raymond Corporation’s Greene, NY facility.

“The next generation and future leaders of manufacturing will attend on Thursday, absorbing and learning from those who have succeeded before them,” said Ryan DeLaney, VP of Operations, The Raymond Corporation. “Talented and creative minds are always needed in the supply chain workforce, which is why we host this yearly event. We want to support an environment for students to gain knowledge and envision a future career in manufacturing.”

The event will be held in person, supporting valuable face-to-face connections with students and professionals, inspiring next generation innovators.

For over a century, Raymond has worked tirelessly to create a future-forward organization focused on innovation and constant improvement. From shaping the next generation of career leaders to guiding the way towards sustainable energy resources, Raymond is leading the industry in cutting-edge technology.

“Investing in students and education is a crucial part of not only their future, but ours, too,” DeLaney said. “By inspiring and handing them an inside look into growing areas such as manufacturing, AI advancements and sustainability, we’re supporting the next talent that’s going to take our industry to the next level. In addition to our non-stop improvement, we are proud to be fueling the student’s journey, as well.”

For more information about Manufacturing Day and Raymond’s training and solutions, visit https://mfgday.com/events/mfgday25-the-raymond-corporation-tmhna/.

