Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel, a Partnership With Fubo, Announces Fall Slate With Trailer for Original Unscripted Comedy, The Syd + TP Show, Starring WNBA Athletes Sydney “Syd” Colson and Theresa “TP” Plaisance

Fall Programming To Also Include Originals Discontinued and Flip A Coin Alongside Newly Licensed Hit Show, Betty White’s Off Their Rockers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximum Effort Channel, a partnership between Fubo and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, revealed the channel’s fall programming slate today which includes The Syd + TP Show, an unscripted comedy starring WNBA’s Sydney “Syd” Colson and Theresa “TP” Plaisance, set to premiere on September 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET.





Upcoming originals Discontinued, co-produced with Nacelle, and Flip A Coin will join the fall line up alongside originals Bedtime Stories with Ryan and Podcats: The Pawdcast. Betty White’s Off Their Rockers also joins the channel’s current syndication programming which includes Alf, Fifteen, Kids in the Hall, Two Guys a Girl and a Pizza Place and more.

Maximum Effort Channel Fall 2023 Programming Slate

The Syd + TP Show



Logline: World Champions and bench warming besties Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance are determined to become the faces of the WNBA, despite the fact no one asked them to. This buddy comedy series follows Syd and TP on their quest to become the most famous basketball players on earth through a mix of stunts, interviews, hijinks and a complete lack of shame.

Trailer: Here

Key Art: Here

Credits: The Syd + TP Show is co-produced by Maximum Effort, Fubo and TOGETHXR, the trailblazing media and commerce company co-founded by world-renowned professional athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird.



Producers: Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance; Executive Producers: Reni Calister, Jessica Robertson, Quanny Carr of TOGETHXR, Carly Usdin, Katy Dierks, Pamela Duckworth and David Gandler of Fubo, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hill and Ashley Fox of Maximum Effort; Co-Executive Producer: Kayla Johnson and Molly Milstein; Supervising Producers: Justine Brown and Kimberly Mason. Director: Carly Usdin.

Discontinued



Logline: Screen Legend Bruce Campbell takes us on a journey through the past using defunct products, subjects, and phrases. Weaving humanity’s story with once great brands like Blackberry and Blockbuster, Bruce and a team of comedians snarkily comment on the human condition, just before AI destroys it.

First Look: Here

Credits: Bruce Campbell hosts the series, created and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as Executive Producer alongside Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Ashley Fox, and Patrick Gooing of Maximum Effort, Cisco Henson, Laura Coconato, Ben Frost of Nacelle, and Pamela Duckworth and David Gandler of Fubo.

Flip A Coin



Logline: A human flips a coin.



First Look: Here

Credits: Executive Producers: George Dewey, Pamela Duckworth, David Gandler, Kevin Hill, Jason Curtis, Oren Brimer, Brooke Loonan, Shayne Brookstein, and Josh Rathmell

“Our show is the first of its kind – bringing the WNBA to your homes in a way that’s never been brought before,” said Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance. “If you have a heartbeat, this is absolutely for you. It’s WNBA players like you’ve never seen before-raw, wild and absolutely outrageous. So many of us are natural born entertainers and multifaceted women so we’re excited for people to be able to witness that.”

“Syd and TP are star personalities, and we’re thrilled they and Togethxr have partnered with Maximum Effort Channel to showcase their greatness off the court,” said Kevin Hill, head of television development at Maximum Effort. “The channel is growing and our fall slate is an example of our long term goal to deliver clever comfort to everyone who needs it.”

“We’re so excited to unveil the programming slate for Maximum Effort Channel’s first fall season,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios. “This season has it all – from sports stories to nostalgia to game shows – further fulfilling our programming promise to deliver maximum comfort. Viewership of the channel, which is anchored by Bedtime Stories with Ryan, has grown steadily since our June launch. It’s been really fun creating programming and content innovations that consumers and advertisers have embraced so quickly.”

“Collaborating with Maximum Effort and Fubo to create The Syd + TP Show marks a moment in our industry where women athletes are being recognized for the talented multi-hyphenates that they are, and TOGETHXR is proud to make this our first comedy series. The magnetic chemistry of Syd and TP promises chaos and laughter, and an entirely new dimension of off-the-court sports entertainment. We can’t wait to share it with the world,” shares Reni Calister, executive vice president, content, TOGETHXR.

Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

About TOGETHXR

TOGETHXR is a media and commerce company founded by Jessica Robertson, alongside four of the world’s top professional athletes, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird. With a focus on rich storytelling rooted in lifestyle and youth culture, TOGETHXR is an unapologetic platform where representation and gender equality are both expected and required. TOGETHXR highlights a diverse and inclusive community of game-changers, culture shapers, thought-leaders, and barrier breakers – finding and telling the stories of women who are doing the same. As one of the most compelling platforms for women in sport and culture, TOGETHXR’s in-house production studio has created a slate of scripted and unscripted premium content, including Surf Girls: Kaikaina, More Than A Name, FENOM, Summer of Gold, and more, which are in discussions to be adapted for film, TV, and digital media. In 2023, TOGETHXR was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and won Media Company of the Year in the DigiDay Media Awards.

