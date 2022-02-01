In The Black Network Taps Brightcove to Power Its AVOD Streaming Platform

The new streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories will use Brightcove’s Emmy Award-Winning streaming technology to deliver content across all digital platforms

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BCOV #avod–Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it was selected by In The Black Network (ITBN) to power its AVOD streaming service expected to launch this October. ITBN is a new OTT venture founded and led by former FOX SOUL General Manager James DuBose. The new network focuses on streaming content that showcases and amplifies Black storytellers and culture.





ITBN will leverage Brightcove’s industry-leading technology to power its OTT service across all major connected TV devices and operating platforms. By partnering with Brightcove, ITBN will be able to deliver its content globally on demand with the best-in-class, highest quality, most scalable, and secure streaming technology platform. Additionally, ITBN will use Brightcove’s recently launched Ad Monetization service, designed to help companies maximize ad revenue opportunities.

“In The Black Network is gearing up to be the go-to streaming service for Black creators to share their voices across a wide range of audiences through compelling, impactful, original, and culturally relevant stories,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “We’re thrilled to be a trusted partner for In The Black to help ensure they have the best technological capabilities to effortlessly deliver content at scale while boosting their ad revenue potential.”

“We found an ideal partner in Brightcove when searching for streaming technology that could help launch In The Black Network and evolve with us,” said In The Black Network’s Founder and CEO James DuBose. “They are the best in the industry, and we are proud to work closely with them.”

ITBN will stream an extensive collection of free entertainment content (including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, family, and feature films) on a dedicated app available on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube, ROKU, LG, Sony, and Samsung media players with more distribution partners to follow. The new streaming service joins a roster of media companies that rely on Brightcove to power their streaming capabilities, including AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Forbes, Rogers Media, Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, and Reelz.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.

About In the Black Network

IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is a AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, family, feature films and more. The platform’s media library contains an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors, as well as a selection of content from the vault of Fox Television Stations: Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, CheMinistry, The Score, Worth a Conversation with Jeezy, Kitchen Talk with Maino, and Crockett’s Corner with Ray Crockett. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

About Brightcove, Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit Brightcove.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Brightcove

Joseph J. Nuñez



[email protected]

In the Black Network

[email protected]