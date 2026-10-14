Introducing CutBay: The AI Video Agent Transforming Video Creation with Chat-Based Workflows

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PearlMountain Limited is pleased to announce the launch of CutBay, an AI video agent designed to turn ideas, documents, links and media assets into finished videos through a conversational workflow. Instead of requiring users to begin with a blank timeline, CutBay starts with the message they want to communicate and the materials they already have.

At its core, the launch addresses a familiar obstacle in video production. A marketing team may have a product page and campaign brief, an educator may have a presentation, or a business may have a report filled with useful data. Turning those materials into a coherent video has traditionally involved separate steps for scripting, scene planning, design, animation and editing. CutBay brings those stages into one AI-assisted process, while leaving detailed creative decisions with the user.

“Video creation should begin with an idea, not with the challenge of learning complex software,” says Lin Xiao, CEO of PearlMountain Limited. “With CutBay, people can explain what they want to make, review how the story is taking shape and request changes in ordinary language. The goal is to make production more direct while ensuring that users remain in control of their content and final presentation.”

CutBay accepts a range of source material, including written prompts, images, video clips, presentations, documents, spreadsheets and web links. The AI video agent analyzes the input, identifies key points and develops a structured script. It can then arrange scenes and add visuals, captions, voiceovers, music, animation and motion graphics to produce a working video.

Once a draft is ready, users can continue the process through chat. They can ask CutBay to revise a script, change a scene, adjust pacing or explore a different visual direction. A canvas-based editor supports direct changes to text, fonts, colors, sizing and positioning, giving users an immediate way to refine individual elements without relying on another AI generation cycle.

The combination of conversational direction and hands-on editing is intended to reduce the technical effort behind motion design. Tasks that once called for specialized animation software can be approached through straightforward instructions, while the canvas remains available when precision is needed. Users can review the developing video at each stage and make changes before export.

CutBay also provides templates for business communications, marketing, social media, data visualization, education and training. A template can serve as a starting structure rather than a fixed design: users can adapt its scenes, visual style and presentation to suit their own material. This supports projects ranging from product demonstrations and campaign videos to explainers, lessons, onboarding content and animated reports.

By linking source materials, automated production and editable output, CutBay offers a single path from an initial concept to a share-ready video. The platform is available online, with additional information at https://www.cutbay.ai/.

About CutBay



CutBay is a content-first AI Video Agent developed by PearlMountain Limited. It brings content understanding, creative planning, production and refinement into one conversational environment. The platform helps businesses, educators, marketers and creators communicate ideas through video with greater speed, clarity and creative control.

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SOURCE PearlMountain Limited