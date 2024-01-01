Rudy Bethancourt upgrades his audio game to Dolby Atmos with KRK

MIAMI, DECEMBER 3, 2024 ― Rudy Bethancourt is a GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®-winningaudio engineer, music producer, and show programmerwith over 25 years of experience in the industry. His impressive portfolio includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Ricky Martin, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Scott Stapp, Carlos Vives, Kany Garcia, Carlos Rivera, Ivy Queen, Ricardo Arjona, Lorde, and Fall Out Boy. Bethancourt’s musical journey began in Guatemala, where he initially made his mark as a musician and band member. His passion led him to also explore the fields of engineering and production.

Bethancourt recently decided it was time to enhance his audio expertise even further by making the transition from stereo to surround at his new Dolby Atmos recording studio, Nine Lives Immersive. To accommodate the immersive projects on which he works, Bethancourt invested in three KRK V6 Series 4 Powered Studio Monitors, as well as ten V4 Series 4,and one pair of V8 Series 4. In addition to his trusted monitors, Bethancourt has two pairs of KRK KNS 8400 Studio Headphones, an S12.4 Powered Studio Subwoofer, and two pairs of a previous generation of V8s.

Nine Lives Immersive features a 9.1.4 Atmos configuration with four monitors mounted on the ceiling, six on stands on the ground, and three on his desk in a left, center, and right arrangement. “The V-Series already sound good on their own; they are transparent, which is important for Atmos,” he explains. “The monitors can adapt to different styles of music, and when you pair them with the S12 Subwoofer, you can get great low end. Even if you don’t use the sub, the V-Series monitors still sound excellent.”

In his studio, Bethancourt embraces transparency as a fundamental principle of his artistic workflow. “One thing I love about the V8s specifically is the low-end extension you get without a subwoofer,” he shares. “They are very straightforward sounding and are overall amazing monitors. There is something about the stereo image that you get when you place them in the perfect position—just wow. Also, when you bring the loudness level down while mixing, the monitors translate well in that low volume environment.”

In addition to his KRK monitors, Bethancourt tunes in with his KNS 8400s headphones. The sound quality of the KRK headphones ensures that every detail of his tracks comes to life, allowing him to immerse himself fully into his creative process. “What I found with the KNS is that they have a more natural response,” he explains. “They are great for tracking vocals because they have this little curve in the mid-highs with nice high end and little low end. Overall, they have a very flat frequency response.”

“Most of the broadcast mixes I worked on for the TV Show ‘La Voz US, Tu Cara Me Suena’ and the Celia Cruz tribute performed by Jennifer Lopez for the American Music Awards, plus multiple mixes for various Latin GRAMMYs live performances, were created with KRK V8s,” he explains. “I also recorded, vocal engineered, and mixed Season 2of theHBO show called ‘A Tiny Audience,’ for which I used the V8s as well. The transient response of the V-Series is so good; when you are in a big room, you can reach 85 dB, and they sound terrific. When you have a smaller room, like mine, there’s a different dB range, so you have to mix at lower volumes. What I like about the V-Series is that the transient response can continue at both the low and high volumes when I push it. These monitors give me that consistency in detail and allow a mid-range that most other speakers can’t.”

In addition to his exciting TV projects, Bethancourt utilizes his KRKs to assist fellow musicians in transforming their music from stereo to the immersive world of Atmos. “I have been using my Dolby Atmos room a lot to help friends who don’t have the budget to translate their old catalog into Atmos,” he shares. “I have also been working with various independent artists to bring their discography up to Dolby specifications because it is so new and an extra cost for them.”

Bethancourt is a longtime KRK user and has worked with the brand for over 15 years. He has been a part of the KRK/Gibson family since 2007 and expresses his gratitude for the incredible support he’s received from the company over the years. “They are like one big family,” he says, highlighting the close-knit community he’s found within the brand. Looking ahead, Bethancourt is excited to keep pushing boundaries, utilizing his trusted KRK monitors, subwoofers, and headphones as he delves deeper into the innovative world of Dolby Atmos.