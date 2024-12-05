XREAL New AR Glasses Receive TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort (5 Star) and High Visibility Certificates

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV Rheinland Greater China, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, has issued Eye Comfort (5 Star), High Visibility, Color Accuracy, Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free certifications to the newest augmented reality (AR) glasses created by XREAL, the XREAL One Series. These achievements mark a groundbreaking advancement in AR eyewear, setting new benchmarks for user health and comfort.

TÜV Rheinland’s star-rating system for Eye Comfort Certification evaluates AR glasses based on five dimensions: visual perception, visual health, ergonomics, human performance, and user guidance. A higher star rating signifies exceptional performance across these metrics.

A particular focus has been placed on human performance, with TÜV Rheinland establishing rigorous standards for near-eye optics and ergonomics. Tests simulated real-world scenarios to evaluate key aspects such as eye strain reduction, prolonged wear comfort, and binocular fusion accuracy.

In addition to certifying eye comfort, TÜV Rheinland conducted tests on screen content visibility under various indoor and outdoor conditions, covering maximum brightness, field of view, pixel density, contrast, transparency contrast, and geometric distortion. AR glasses that meet these standards are certified High Visibility performance, ensuring an enhanced and more comfortable viewing experience for users.

Zongkai Liu, Product Head of XREAL, states that “XREAL One Series is equipped with a custom silicon chip ‘X1 Chip’ designed specifically for optical see-through (OST) AR glasses, enabling spatial computing and meeting the high-performance demands of users. The One Series not only offers a wide field of view but also provides a more stable spatial screen with low-latency technology for consistent spatial display. We are thrilled that the One Series is the first to receive TÜV Rheinland’s latest Eye Comfort (5 Star) and High Visibility Certificates, offering users immersive AR experiences without compromising their eye health.”

Frank Holzmann, Global Senior Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Electrical, emphasizes the organization’s commitment to advancing AR technology: “As AR glasses evolve with breakthroughs in optical design, interaction methods, and display technologies, TÜV Rheinland continues to lead in developing standards that prioritize user health and comfort. Our certifications provide manufacturers with a pathway to enhance product quality while offering consumers reliable, science-based purchasing guidance.”

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China