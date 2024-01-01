ACT Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership Posts

ACT Entertainment is pleased to announce that Philip Norfolk, Sales Director of Ambersphere, and Brian Dowd, Designer Relationship Manager of Ayrton, will be stepping into new Strategic Partnership roles as, respectively, Director and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for ACT Entertainment.

“The goal of these newly-created positions is to ensure legendary service when a partner interacts with any segment of ACT Entertainment and to bring knowledge of our brands and our company to the people who matter to us,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “ACT is unique, and the industries we serve are exceptional: They’re populated by key individuals and companies who influence and drive our success. Our partners include manufacturers, suppliers, specifiers and end users whose technologies and creative visions drive our passion. Our aim is to make all our clients feel comfortable and well taken care of in every interaction they have with us.

Norfolk added, “Brian and I agree, from the creative engineers at the very inception of our supply chain through to the extraordinary visual artists, placing images on stage and screen for audiences around the world, these amazing people’s interactions with ACT Entertainment are at the heart of everything we do here. I can’t wait to be working alongside all of my colleagues, bringing world-class customer service to these key partners to our business and helping in the successful creation of the visual feasts that they serve to global audiences.”

“Philip and Brian have long track records of success and reputations for providing timely and accurate answers, as well as being a friendly face.” I’m excited that they’ve agreed to apply their experience to these new roles,” Saltzman adds.