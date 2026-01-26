Ruder Finn Expands Global Brand Experience Capabilities with Missouri Creative Acquisition

Strengthens RF Studio53 with immersive 2D, 3D, and experiential design expertise in a global brand platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ruder Finn, one of the world’s largest independent marketing and communications agencies, has acquired Missouri Creative, a UK-based creative agency specializing in visual storytelling, immersive design, and experience-led brand activation. The acquisition significantly enhances Ruder Finn’s ability to build, scale, and activate brands globally by delivering cohesive, visual-first brand worlds across physical, digital, and hybrid environments.

Missouri Creative’s strengths deepen and expand Ruder Finn’s Studio53 platform, adding best-in-class talent across brand strategy, visual identity systems, 2D and 3D design, animation, experiential storytelling, and emerging technologies. The enhanced global team ensures brands will move seamlessly from idea to execution connecting with audiences through compelling creative whether on-pack, in-store, online or offline.

Founded in 2013 by Paul Brennan and Stuart Wood, Missouri Creative has grown into a team of 30 strategists, designers, and 2D and 3D animators united by a “Show Me” philosophy, the mantra that inspired their namesake. The agency serves a predominantly global client base across premium spirits, food and beverage, retail, automotive, and entertainment industries with notable clients including Pernod Ricard, PepsiCo, Carlsberg, and Netflix.

“Missouri Creative set out to be a different kind of agency, one that could use our previous experience in networked agency experience with an independent mindset to remain nimble and creative for clients in a way that others can’t,” said Stuart Wood, Co-Founder of Missouri Creative. “We’ve grown organically for more than a decade, and we were intentional about finding a partner who truly felt like the right fit, one who could help elevate what we do best, while complementing our culture, ambition, and agility. Ruder Finn shares our curiosity, independence, and vision for the future, and together we’re excited to expand our creative capabilities and open new possibilities for our clients.”

The acquisition reflects Ruder Finn’s continued investment in expanding its global creative and consumer capabilities and positions the Ruder Finn Network at the helm of brand engagement. Ruder Finn shapes how people talk about and experience brands across key touchpoints. Missouri Creative builds rich brand worlds, packaging systems and immersive retail environments. Together the agency can deliver intelligent, hyper-personalized, and scalable brand experiences in an increasingly image-first, AI-enabled marketplace.

“The future belongs to brands that can show up powerfully and consistently across every touchpoint,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. “Missouri Creative strengthens our ability to deliver visually rich, strategically grounded, and AI-enabled brand experiences from shelf to screen to real life. We’re thrilled to welcome their talent into the Ruder Finn network as we continue to build one of the industry’s most advanced global brand and creative platforms.”

“Ruder Finn’s global reach and strategic depth are a natural complement to our creative strengths,” said Paul Brennan, Co-Founder of Missouri Creative. “We share a belief that AI is a powerful creative enabler—one that allows us to imagine more, move faster, and build richer, more connected brand experiences. Becoming part of Ruder Finn opens the door to expanding our creative reach, exploring new sectors, and operating on a truly global stage.”

Missouri Creative will continue to operate from its UK office, with Wood and Brennan leading the agency and collaborating closely with Ruder Finn’s global teams to expand consumer, experiential, and creative offerings worldwide.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world’s largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what’s now to what’s next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Brand, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, ERA Communications and Big Sky Communications. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Missouri:

Missouri is a branding and creative agency based in Hoxton, London. Founded in 2014 by Paul Brennan and Stuart Wood, Missouri works with ambitious brands that want to create more meaningful and deeper connections with their audiences.

The agency’s ‘Don’t Tell Me, Show Me’ mantra is at the heart of everything it does. It’s behind the name Missouri (the ‘Show Me’ state’), reflecting a fundamental belief that to win in today’s world of inter-connected digital and physical touchpoints, brands must create compelling, memorable experiences. From positioning to platforms and packaging to point-of-sale, Missouri helps brands to show up in ways that make people stop, shop and share.

