Corebridge Financial Brings Cryptocurrency to Index Annuities

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corebridge Financial today announced the introduction of the Invesco New Economy Index, providing exposure to some of the most innovative areas of the market, including cryptocurrency, through the Corebridge Power Select Index Annuities.





The Invesco New Economy Index, created by Invesco, one of the world’s leading asset management firms, aims to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns through dynamic allocations to two exchange-traded products, Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO). The new index is available exclusively in Power Select Index Annuities, which are part of the Corebridge family of index annuities and distributed by Market Synergy Group (MSG), one of the nation’s largest networks of independent marketing organizations.

Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, an index that contains the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange®, providing exposure to pioneering companies that are at the forefront of transformative long-term themes such as augmented reality, cloud computing, big data, mobile payments, streaming services and electric vehicles. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF aims to track the spot price of bitcoin, providing a secure and simplified way to gain exposure to cryptocurrency.

“Corebridge Financial has long brought innovation and advancement to the annuity industry, and we are excited to do so again in partnership with Invesco and Market Synergy Group,” said Bryan Pinsky, President of Individual Retirement and Life Insurance at Corebridge Financial. “We look forward to delivering this opportunity to our partners and their clients – a compelling combination of growth potential from new economic drivers alongside the principal protection and protected lifetime income that are fundamental to index annuities.”

“Invesco is proud to bring together two of its most high demand investment capabilities in the Invesco New Economy Index, a tailored investment solution for Corebridge Financial,” said Peter Miller, Head of Client Investment Solutions, North America, Invesco. “The dual allocation to Nasdaq-100 companies and spot bitcoin is another example of the innovative solutions Invesco can provide insurance companies looking to stay ahead of client demand.”

“We are pleased to provide our financial professionals with this innovative new way to gain exposure to technology and cryptocurrency,” said Lance Sparks, President, Market Synergy Group. “Bitcoin’s market capitalization is nearly $2 trillion, but many of our clients are seeking a lower risk alternative to adding direct exposure to cryptocurrency to their investment portfolios. Index annuities remain a powerful tool offering growth potential, principal protection and guaranteed income, and the Invesco New Economy Index resets what’s possible for how index annuities can achieve that growth.”

The Power Select Index Annuities are issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), a member company of Corebridge Financial, Inc. These annuities offer tax deferral, principal protection against down markets, growth potential through a diverse range of index interest accounts, and guaranteed lifetime income options to help consumers prepare for retirement. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of AGL.

Index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long-term insurance products with guarantees backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of the specified index, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuations. Index annuities may not be appropriate for all individuals.

Withdrawals may be subject to federal and/or state income taxes. An additional 10% federal tax may apply if individuals make withdrawals or surrender their annuity before age 59½. Individuals should consult their tax advisor regarding their specific situation.

This material is general in nature, was developed for educational use only, and is not intended to provide financial, legal, fiduciary, accounting or tax advice, nor is it intended to make any recommendations. Applicable laws and regulations are complex and subject to change. Please consult with your financial professional regarding your situation. For legal, accounting or tax advice, consult the appropriate professional.

All contract and benefit guarantees, including any fixed account crediting rates or annuity rates, are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not obligations of or backed by the distributor, insurance agency or any affiliates of those entities and none make any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

The Power Series of Index Annuities are issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, Texas. Contract Numbers: AG-800 (12/12), AG-801 (12/12), AG-801 (2/25) and ICC25-AG-801 (2/25). AGL is a member company of Corebridge Financial, Inc. The underwriting risks, financial and contractual obligations, and support functions associated with the annuities issued by AGL are its responsibility. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. AGL does not solicit, issue or deliver policies or contracts in the state of New York. Annuities and riders may vary by state and are not available in all states. This material is not intended for use in the state of Idaho or New York.

Important Information about Nasdaq®

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and QQQ® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed and/or sublicensed for use by Invesco Capital Management LLC and American General Life Insurance Company. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Important Information about Invesco

Invesco and all associated marks are service marks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under license. Invesco QQQ Trust℠, Series 1 and Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF, a series of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (“Invesco ETF(s)”), are sponsored by Invesco Capital Management LLC (“Licensor”), and the use of the Invesco ETF(s) in the offering by American General Life Insurance Company of certain fixed index annuity products (each, a “Product” and collectively, the “Products”) is authorized pursuant to a license with Licensor. The Products are not sponsored, operated, endorsed, sold or promoted by Licensor. The trademarks are intellectual property licensed from Licensor, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without Licensor’s prior written approval. The Products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by Licensor. Licensor makes no express or implied warranties, and hereby expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the use of the Invesco ETFs or any data or other information related thereto in connection with the rights licensed hereunder or for any other use. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall Licensor have any liability for any special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

BTCO is not an investment company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $380 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2025, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

