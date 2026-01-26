The Inner Circle acknowledges Samuel Cape as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Samuel Cape is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as an Innovator Advancing Global Currency Security through Optical Design.

Samuel Cape has built an exceptional career in technology and optical engineering, distinguished by his groundbreaking work in banknote security. His expertise lies in the design and development of anti-counterfeiting features that safeguard global currencies.

Mr. Cape began his professional journey in 2005 as manager of optical design at Nanoventions, where he played a pivotal role in developing advanced authentication technologies such as holograms, hidden images, and encoded identifiers that ensured product integrity. That same year, he joined Crane Micro-Optics, where his innovative approach and technical mastery quickly earned him recognition. Promoted to director of optical design in 2011, Mr. Cape has continued to lead the creation of sophisticated visual effects and 3D motion imaging technologies that make currency verification easier and counterfeiting far more difficult.

His influence expanded within Crane Currency, the parent company of Crane Micro-Optics, where he became director of research in 2017, research fellow in 2018, and since 2025, director of innovation and technical design. His designs now enhance the security of banknotes used in more than 50 countries. Among his most notable achievements is his work on the current United States one hundred dollar bill, where he contributed to the software and visual technology behind the distinctive blue motion thread that moves when tilted, a hallmark of modern anti-counterfeiting design.

Mr. Cape holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in electrical and computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, completing his graduate degree in 2004. His educational background provided the technical foundation that has fueled his decades-long pursuit of excellence in optical engineering.

In 2017, Mr. Cape received the CEO Leadership Award from Crane Currency in recognition of his innovation and leadership in the field. He credits much of his growth to the mentorship of Karin Mörck-Hamilton, who led Crane Currency’s international banknote design team and instilled in him the principles of precision, creativity, and collaboration.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Cape is a devoted husband, father of four, and grandfather of one. He values family as his greatest source of inspiration and support. Looking to the future, he aims to continue advancing his field through new technologies that will further strengthen global currency security and sustainability.

