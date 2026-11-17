Route1 Inc. (“Route1” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announced the appointment of Thomas F. Park III (“Tom Park”) to its Board of Directors, effective today.

Mr. Park brings more than 30 years of executive experience spanning technology, consumer products, distribution and business transformation. During his tenure at Belkin International, he held senior leadership roles including President of the Linksys Networking Division, President of the Americas, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. His responsibilities included technology distribution, commercial channels, global operations and financial management.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Park served as President of Disney Stores Worldwide and held senior finance and operating roles with Disney Consumer Products and Walt Disney Imagineering. He subsequently served as President of the Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears Holdings, where he helped negotiate the sale of Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker, and as Managing Director at Portage Point Partners, providing performance-improvement, interim-management and board services. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Villanova University.

Tony Busseri, Route1’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Tom brings experience that is directly relevant to Route1’s next stage of growth. He understands technology distribution and channel relationships, has led businesses through significant change, and brings strong financial and operating discipline. His perspective will be valuable as we expand our recurring services business, build sales capacity and convert customer opportunities into stronger earnings and cash generation. We are pleased to welcome him to the Board.”

Following the review announced on November 11, 2026, the Board accepted the resignations tendered by Messrs. Chodos and Harris under the Company’s director majority-voting policy following its November 10, 2026 annual general and special meeting. The Company thanks both directors for their years of service, counsel and contributions to Route1.

Following these changes, the Board comprises Tony Busseri, John Marino and Tom Park. Mr. Park’s appointment is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. John Marino will serve as lead independent director.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a North American technology company focused on parking operations, public safety and mobility. Through its technology, services and recurring operational-support offerings, Route1 helps customers deploy, operate and optimize automated license plate recognition, parking and mobility technologies.

Route1’s offerings include Genetec AutoVu-based ALPR solutions, Comprehensive+ lifecycle and operational support, Route1 ABI parking analytics and business intelligence, and related technology and professional services.

Additional information about Route1 is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that are not current or historical factual statements and that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include the anticipated contribution of Mr. Park to the Board; the Company’s ability to expand recurring services and sales capacity and convert customer opportunities into stronger earnings and cash generation; and acceptance of Mr. Park’s appointment by the TSX Venture Exchange.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding customer demand, procurement and deployment timing, customer retention, access to capital, the availability of personnel and the Company’s ability to execute its strategy. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including delays in customer awards or deployments, competition, working-capital requirements, access to financing, changes in customer demand, regulatory requirements and the other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

Although Route1 believes these expectations are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Route1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Route1, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire