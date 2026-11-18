Students invited to submit ideas applying artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing or internet of things (IoT) that drive innovation and solve real-world problems

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has opened registration for its eighteenth year of the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), the company’s flagship technical competition for engineering students in India. The program encourages students to apply their academic knowledge to real-world challenges while developing their skills under the mentorship of Unisys professionals and industry specialists.

Through the program, UIP participants collaborate to create technology-driven solutions that address key business challenges across various industries.

The 2027 UIP themes target pressing technology and business challenges, including:

Innovation Beyond Boundaries: Develop transformative solutions using AI technologies to address global challenges in sustainability, healthcare, education, finance and more.

Develop transformative solutions using AI technologies to address global challenges in sustainability, healthcare, education, finance and more. Agents Unleashed: Leverage agentic AI to enable systems that can anticipate, adapt and autonomously complete complex tasks.

Leverage agentic AI to enable systems that can anticipate, adapt and autonomously complete complex tasks. Connected World : Harness IoT, edge computing, AI and 6G for real-time insights and decision-making.

: Harness IoT, edge computing, AI and 6G for real-time insights and decision-making. Immersive Experiences : Explore immersive worlds through AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create engaging virtual environments across industries.

: Explore immersive worlds through AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create engaging virtual environments across industries. Beyond the Perimeter: Advance cybersecurity beyond traditional models to mitigate risks from AI and quantum computing in an evolving threat landscape.

Advance cybersecurity beyond traditional models to mitigate risks from AI and quantum computing in an evolving threat landscape. Innovating the Quantum Frontier: Drive quantum computing advancements to unleash practical solutions, transform industries and build a resilient future.

“At a time when every organization is discussing artificial intelligence, automation, digital transformation, and the future of work, we believe that innovation should not remain confined within the corporate walls. The future belongs to organizations that can bring together diverse minds, different perspectives, and unconventional approaches to solving real-world challenges,” said Lalithanand Moses, vice president and managing director of Unisys in India. “At its core, the Unisys Innovation Program reflects our commitment to cultivating curiosity and encouraging bold thinking in tomorrow’s innovators. We’re excited to see how this next year’s cohort will create tangible value through teamwork and creative ingenuity.”

Students can register until Jan. 31, 2027. Submissions will be mapped to industry verticals: financial services; higher education; manufacturing; retail and consumer goods; technology; media and telecom; energy and utilities; healthcare and life sciences; and travel and transportation.

To register or find more information on the 2027 project themes and submission guidelines, explore the 2027 UIP website.

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009, the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP) enables engineering students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems through a month-long competition. The contest is open to all engineering students in computer science, information technology and other related streams in India. It brings together stakeholders from across the tech innovation fields to provide students with rich experiential learning.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world’s leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what’s possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation