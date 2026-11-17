New platform connects men online with an independent Florida-licensed physician, lab review and a licensed pharmacy, at a lower cost than a traditional TRT clinic, with a plain account of what research on TRT shows.

Atlas HRT has launched its online platform for physician-prescribed testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and FDA-approved men’s health treatments across Florida. The launch comes as men over 40 look for clear answers on testosterone therapy, and as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moves to update testosterone labeling after the TRAVERSE trial.

Men weighing testosterone therapy also have more evidence than a decade ago: TRAVERSE, a placebo-controlled trial of more than 5,200 men with low testosterone (Lincoff et al., New England Journal of Medicine, 2023;389(2):107-117), with its heart-risk results and substudies on sexual function, anemia and mood.

Atlas HRT’s mission is to make physician-supervised TRT more accessible and more affordable for men across Florida than a traditional in-person clinic. The platform is built on four checks a man should be able to make before starting treatment online: a licensed physician writes the prescription, lab work is reviewed before anything is prescribed, a licensed pharmacy fills each prescription for one patient, and FDA status is stated plainly.

A Message from Atlas HRT Leadership

“Too many men over 40 in Florida run into traditional clinic prices for testosterone therapy, or come away from a search with more questions than answers,” said the Atlas HRT leadership team. “We built a different path, with a licensed physician, lab work reviewed before anything is prescribed, and a plain account of what the research shows.”

What Are the Benefits of TRT for Men Over 40? What Research Shows

Much of the recent evidence on the benefits of testosterone replacement therapy for men over 40 comes from TRAVERSE. Among 1,161 men with low libido, two years of testosterone treatment improved sexual activity, hypogonadal symptoms and sexual desire, but not erectile function (Pencina et al., Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 2024;109(2):569-580). Among men with anemia, anemia was corrected in a significantly greater share of the testosterone group than the placebo group (Pencina et al., JAMA Network Open, 2023;6(10):e2340030). Across the trial, testosterone was associated with small improvements in mood and energy, but not in cognition or sleep (Bhasin et al., Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 2024;109(7):1814-1826).

Is TRT FDA-Approved for Men Over 40?

Testosterone is FDA-approved, but its label is narrower than the trial results above. FDA-approved testosterone cypionate is indicated for men with low testosterone caused by a specific medical condition, primary or hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. For years, testosterone labeling also stated that safety and effectiveness had not been established in men with low testosterone due to aging alone. In June 2026, FDA announced it had requested removal of that limitation, citing the TRAVERSE findings, but some product labels may still carry the older wording until they are updated.

What Does Research Say About Testosterone and Heart Risk?

TRAVERSE was designed to answer the question that shadowed testosterone therapy for years: whether it raises heart risk. In the main analysis of 5,246 men aged 45 to 80 with low testosterone and existing or high cardiovascular risk, testosterone gel met the trial’s noninferiority test against placebo for major cardiovascular events, over a mean of about 22 months of treatment and 33 months of follow-up. The testosterone group had more atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism and acute kidney injury (Lincoff et al., 2023). The trial used a gel, not an injection.

How Does Online TRT Work in Florida?

The practical question is how online testosterone treatment works without a clinic visit. TRT for men through Atlas HRT runs in three steps, all arranged online. First, blood work, at a lab near home or from recent results. Second, a telehealth consultation with an independent Florida-licensed physician, who reviews the labs and the health history. Third, the physician’s decision. When a physician prescribes testosterone, it is an injection of testosterone cypionate, filled by a licensed pharmacy.

How Online TRT Saves Time Compared With a Traditional Clinic

The same online model is built to save men time. There are no trips to an office and no waiting rooms: blood work can be done at a lab near home, the consultation happens by telehealth, and men with lab results from the last 12 months can use them instead of scheduling a new panel. The whole process runs from home, on each man’s own schedule.

What Are the Reported Side Effects?

Every medication carries risks. Testosterone can raise red blood cell counts and blood pressure, and with prolonged use or at high doses it can lower sperm count; its label calls for periodic checks of blood counts and blood pressure. Under current labeling, men with breast cancer, known or suspected prostate cancer, or serious heart, liver or kidney disease should not use it.

The FDA-approved medications Atlas HRT also coordinates for weight loss, erectile dysfunction and hair loss have their own: Zepbound® and Wegovy® carry a boxed warning about thyroid C-cell tumors seen in rodent studies and are not used by people with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2. Sildenafil and tadalafil must not be taken with nitrates. Finasteride can lower libido and cause erectile or ejaculation problems. Men who plan to have children should tell the physician before any treatment is prescribed.

Atlas HRT’s Mission: Online Men’s Health Care Across Florida

Atlas HRT is built around a simple idea: physician-supervised care should be easy to reach and clear about what it is. TRT is one part of a wider men’s health platform. Online, Atlas HRT also coordinates care with FDA-approved medications for weight loss, such as Zepbound® and Wegovy®, for erectile dysfunction, with generic sildenafil or tadalafil, and for male pattern hair loss, with finasteride, for men anywhere in Florida, with no insurance paperwork. In every program the physician decides whether a treatment is appropriate, and booking does not guarantee a prescription.

The online platform was built with Stethon Digital Marketing, a healthcare marketing agency in Miami, so that Floridians searching for these treatments find a licensed option among the results.

Closing Statement

“Men over 40 will keep searching online for answers on testosterone,” said the Atlas HRT leadership team. “Our job is to make sure what they find is a licensed physician, a licensed pharmacy and evidence they can check.”

About Atlas HRT

Atlas HRT is a Florida-based care-coordination platform for hormone and weight care. The company arranges evaluations with independent Florida-licensed physicians and coordinates fulfillment through licensed dispensing pharmacies. Atlas HRT serves adults throughout Florida via telehealth and operates on a cash-pay model without billing insurance. Its service lines include testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), medical weight loss, erectile dysfunction, and hair loss.

Media contact

Company Name: Atlas HRT

Contact Person: Atlas HRT Media Relations

Email: info@atlas-hrt.com

Phone: (888) 293-2221

City: Fort Pierce

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: https://atlas-hrt.com/

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The medications mentioned are prescription treatments that must be prescribed by a licensed physician after an individual evaluation. References to clinical studies reflect currently available data; many studies used formulations, products or populations that differ from the treatments described here. Regulatory policies may change. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning or modifying any medical treatment.

SOURCE: Atlas HRT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire