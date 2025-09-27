Roulette77 Launches International Tournament For Free Roulette With Real-Money Prizes

The new format combines European and American roulette and brings players worldwide together in a competition with monthly and yearly rankings.

The international project Roulette77 has introduced a roulette tournament that, for the first time, connects completely free play with real prizes. The new format is aimed at participants from around the world. It offers a transparent scoring system and the chance for long-term competition.

Formats of free games and competition-oriented mechanics have been especially popular among players in recent years. In many countries, there is a growing interest in social casino projects where leaderboards and competitions play a central role without requiring deposits. The launch of the international Roulette77 tournament is a direct response to these market trends while maintaining the nature of an information project and not a casino project.

On August 1, 2025, through the efforts of the Roulette77 team, a unique roulette tournament was launched. Players can choose between the European and American versions of the game, and participation does not require any financial investment. Upon registration, each participant receives a starting balance of 5,000 units, which is restored once the game balance reaches zero. The main feature of the tournament is the leaderboard system. It is divided into two levels: a monthly ranking and a yearly ranking. In both rankings, the data is updated automatically every five minutes, ensuring transparency and allowing changes to be tracked in real time. For registered users, the results are saved between sessions, and the ranking shows up to the top 100 players. Non-registered players can also play both the American and European versions, but their bets are not included in the tournament table. Therefore, they do not take part in the competition for real rewards.

“The competitive format has long been in demand among roulette fans. That is why we decided to create a tournament where success depends not only on luck but also on consistency and the right strategy. This makes the game fair and exciting for a wide variety of participants,” said Andrew Shepard , Product Manager at Roulette77.

Benefits for Players

The Roulette77 tournament welcomes everyone. There are no deposits, no hidden fees, and no financial barriers, which makes it easy for a wide audience to take part. Each participant starts with the same balance and can rely on their skills or strategies to rise through the rankings. These are some of the main advantages:

Free registration and equal start: Every new player begins with 5,000 units. Everyone has identical conditions at the beginning.

Unified ranking system: Both European and American roulette results are counted in one leaderboard. This way, the RTP difference between the two versions is balanced.

Leaderboard in real time: Positions are recalculated every five minutes, so players can see the changes as they happen.

Rewards with flexibility: Winners are rewarded either in USDT or digital Amazon gift cards, making it simple to receive prizes anywhere in the world.

Fair scoring model: Results depend on three elements – session length, number of winning bets, and the current balance.

Trial access for guests: Unregistered users can explore the mechanics and test the game, though only registered players compete for prizes and appear in the leaderboard.

This mix of competition and fairness makes the Roulette77 tournament engaging in the long run. It also gives participants room to polish their approach step by step.

Facts and Figures

The structure of the tournament is built on transparency and strict rules. Several figures highlight how it works:

Prize pool: up to 500 USDT in the annual ranking and up to 50 USDT monthly, shared among the top players.

Open worldwide: No regional restrictions apply.

Player activity: Thousands of users have already joined the monthly tournaments, with the top 100 listed in the main ranking.

Reliable technology: Results are recalculated every five minutes, preventing errors or manipulation.

Fast growth: Within the first weeks, around 10,000 people signed up, and participation keeps rising.

These numbers underline both the scale of the tournament and its appeal to an international audience.

Conclusion

Launching the international tournament was a natural next step in the evolution of Roulette77. It answers the growing demand for accessible roulette formats that include a competitive element but avoid financial risk. More details on participation, the scoring model, and prize distribution can be found on the official website: https://roulette77.in/

Contacts for media and business inquiries:

Business inquiries: business@roulette77.com

Press and content collaboration: collaboration@roulette77.com

About Roulette77

Roulette77 is a global platform dedicated to roulette and educational content about online casinos. The project is active in more than 100 countries and supports over 70 languages. Its main goal is to provide players with a reliable source of roulette-focused information. The platform itself is not a casino. Instead, it connects users with trusted operators and promotes safe and responsible play.

SOURCE: Roulette77

