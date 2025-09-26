transition.inc Files Financials for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Clean Energy Transition Inc. (TSXV:TRAN) (“transition.inc” or the “Company“) announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended July 31, 2025.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,515,000 stock options to the Officers, Directors and Advisors of the Company, in accordance with the Company’s shareholder approved Equity Incentive Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.02 per share, expire in seven years, and vest immediately.

About Clean Energy Transition Inc.

Transition.inc is focused on opportunities to generate positive cash flow across the energy transition. The Company includes a Quartz division focused on advancing its silica/Quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec. The silica in high-quality Quartz can be used to make silicon metal, a key component in solar energy panels. The Company also has a Critical Minerals division, which includes the Aurora Nickel Project in Ontario, where it is working to advance a potential low-carbon production opportunity to supply the growing North American demand for low-carbon nickel. Alongside the mining assets, transition.inc is also looking for additional opportunities, more broadly, from across the energy transition.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company’s ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics and general competition in the mining industry.

These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of transition.inc based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

For further information, visit www.transition.inc

Or contact: Sean Samson, President, CEO, and Director at:

Clean Energy Transition Inc.

200 – 150 King St. W.

Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

info@transition.inc

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Clean Energy Transition Inc.

