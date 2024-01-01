Brown Books Kids Publishes Much-Anticipated Sequel in STEM Picture Book Series About Bees and Butterflies

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEAM–Mom’s Choice Award-winning author Debra Raso O’Connor interlaces the butterfly’s life cycle phases with themes of interpersonal communication, change and self-acceptance in her new picture book Annabelle Bee and Now There are Three (Brown Books Kids; available now).





The Adventures of Annabelle Bee and Benjamin Butterfly series takes young readers on a scientific journey while teaching the importance of considering their environment, problem-solving and trying to find solutions that best benefit everyone around them. A fun list of facts is included on the last page of each book, serving as a valuable STEM tool for educating children on the environmental impacts of bees (Annabelle Bee and the Butterfly Tree) and butterflies (Annabelle Bee and Now There Are Three).

Mom’s Choice Award — Gold Winner 2024



NYC Big Book Award —Winner



2024 Eric Hoffer Award — Picture Book Category Winner



2024 Creative Child — Preferred Choice for “Books on Friendship”

“ A sweet interspecies friendship celebrating curiosity and the courage to reach out.” —Kirkus Reviews

“ This whimsically illustrated tale of friendship will captivate young readers. It highlights the human skills of kindness and cooperation while teaching the reader about the jobs of pollinators in their ecosystem — and the importance of bees!” —Ann Hobbie, Author of Monarch Butterflies and Former Chair of the Monarch Joint Venture Board of Directors

“ This charming book with its playful text and delightful illustrations is sure to capture the minds and hearts of preschoolers and kindergarteners everywhere! Perfect for story time, the classroom, or beneath a child’s blanket fort!” —Dianna Hutts Aston, Award-Winning Author of An Egg is Quiet, A Butterfly is Patient, and The Moon Over Star, a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Book

“Annabelle Bee and the Butterfly Tree is a captivating jewel of a book! As a beekeeper, I’m tickled to know this book exists as it delicately describes relationships between pollinators and the impact humans have on our natural world. The author educates its reader about honeybees and makes it easy for children to understand through the simple words and enchanting imagery.” —Carmen Joyce, Second-Generation Beekeeper at Nooga Honey Pot Bee Farm

