Robert Juliat’s SpotMe Tracking Technology Drives Lighting for Broadway’s “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Broadway’s “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” and Lighting Designer Jon Clark are deploying Robert Juliat’s SpotMe performer tracking system to drive key lighting for the production. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Robert Juliat lighting in North America.

The show is a prequel to the events of the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” It tells the origin story of Henry Creel in 1959 Indiana and features dazzling effects and suspense for fans and newcomers alike. It opened at the Marquis Theatre in April 2025 and has since won a Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” originally debuted in London’s West End at the end of 2023. “They utilize another remote followspot system so when the show was preparing to come to New York we needed to find a system that would work with our infrastructure, and SpotMe was the right choice,” says Jessica Creager, Associate Lighting Designer for the Broadway production.

“ACT provided demo units to us during shop prep, and we have three active SpotMe systems on the show and one backup,” she explains. “SpotMe is used as a guide to point the key lights in the rig to the performers at any given moment. It works with an operator and Robert Juliat’s Arthur LED long-throw followspots.” PRG is providing the SpotMe systems.

Robert Juliat SpotMe combines the best of fully-automated and manual tracking systems in translating the skills of a followspot operator into real-time data the rest of the lighting rig can use. It consists of sensors mounted on the followspot’s tripod and yoke, and a server. With a fast and easy calibration, SpotMe takes input simply and efficiently from the movements of a Robert Juliat followspot to produce tracking data in real-time, without requiring emitters, cameras, or tags on stage or on performers. SpotMe generates high-quality positional data, calculated through advanced algorithms, to communicate with any console or devices using the PosiStageNet standard. In this case, the console then coordinates the movements and other attributes of other fixtures in the rig, even conventional fixtures, based on the position data being sent.

SpotMe enables a wide range of creative possibilities, allowing performers, lighting, and effects to stay in critical sync and wow audiences exactly as designed during each and every performance.

“We are thrilled with the product and how well it’s operated for the last year,” reports Creager. “It’s a phenomenal tool for designers and offers extreme flexibility and reliability. SpotMe’s initial calibration process was incredibly simple and very straightforward. Robert Juliat representatives were available to answer any questions we had, but the process all made sense.

“I’m eager to be able to use SpotMe on another show,” she declares. “It’s such an incredible tool that I can’t wait to use it again!”

Credits:

Lighting Design by Jon Clark,

Associate Lighting – Designer Jess Creager

Assistant Lighting Designer – Will Elphingstone

Assistant Lighting Designer (DMC) – Piper Phillips

Moving Light Programmer – Elliot Smith

Production Electricians – Dan Coey and Derek Jones

Assistant Production Electrician – Kwame Tucker

House Electrician – Craig Caccamise,

Light Board Operator – Derek Jones

Deck Video Electrician- Melissa Shipper-Harold

Lead Followspot – Nikki Wells

Followspot Operators – Miriam Mejia and Taylor Kozlowski