Cresswind DeLand Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Clubhouse, Club Cresswind

Mayor and Local Leaders Join Kolter Homes to Mark Milestone for Growing Active Adult Community in DeLand

Kolter Homes marked a significant milestone at Cresswind DeLand with an official ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Club Cresswind, the community’s new resident-exclusive clubhouse. The event welcomed the Mayor of DeLand, local dignitaries, community partners and residents to commemorate the expansion of amenities within one of the premier active adult communities in DeLand.

A New Hub for Wellness and Connection

The new clubhouse serves as the social and recreational centerpiece of the gated 55+ community in Central Florida. Designed to support an active adult lifestyle, Club Cresswind features a resident-exclusive clubhouse with a fitness center powered by EGYM and a dedicated yoga studio, providing year-round opportunities for wellness and connection. The community is led by a full-time Lifestyle Director who curates a robust calendar of events, clubs and interest groups, creating meaningful opportunities for residents to stay engaged and build lasting friendships.

Outdoor amenities further enhance the community experience and include a resort-style pool with sundeck, eight pickleball courts, two tennis courts and a spacious event lawn for gatherings and special events. Together, these amenities and organized activities support Cresswind’s nationally recognized “Set Yourself FREE” lifestyle program, which is built around the cornerstones of Fitness, Relationships, Education and Entertainment.

Ideal Location Near Orlando and the Beaches

Located in DeLand, Florida, approximately five miles from award-winning Downtown DeLand, recognized as one of America’s “Top 3 Main Streets,” the community offers convenient access to Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and the greater Orlando area. For buyers exploring homes for sale near Orlando or researching 55+ communities in Central Florida, Cresswind DeLand provides a blend of small-town charm and regional accessibility. The community also features scenic lake views of Lake Winnemissett, offering natural beauty alongside thoughtfully planned amenities.

Local officials who attended the ceremony acknowledged the positive impact of the community’s continued growth and investment in the area. The addition of Club Cresswind represents an expansion of recreational offerings and a continued commitment to enhancing quality of life for residents.

“This ribbon cutting represents more than the opening of a beautiful new clubhouse. It marks the next chapter for our residents and the future of Cresswind DeLand,” said Emily Vaughn, Community Director at Cresswind DeLand. “Seeing residents, local leaders and partners come together to celebrate this milestone reflects the energy and excitement building within the community. Club Cresswind will be the heart of daily life here, where neighbors connect, friendships grow and our lifestyle truly comes to life.”

Personalized New Homes and Move In Ready Opportunities

As a leading home builder in Central Florida, Kolter Homes offers homebuyers the opportunity to build and personalize a new home or choose from professionally designed move-in ready residences at Cresswind DeLand. Homebuyers may select from floorplans ranging from two to five bedrooms, with pricing starting in the $300s. The personalization process allows buyers to tailor structural options, layouts and interior finishes to reflect their lifestyle and preferences.

For those looking to move sooner, professionally designed move-in ready homes feature today’s most popular fixtures and finishes. Prospective homeowners can tour nine fully furnished model homes that demonstrate the flexibility and craftsmanship available within the community. Visitors are also invited to tour Club Cresswind and experience firsthand the amenities and programming that define this growing active adult neighborhood.

Cresswind DeLand continues to attract buyers seeking thoughtfully designed homes within a vibrant, amenity-rich setting. To learn more about available homes, schedule a tour of the model park and Club Cresswind.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter”), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert “Bobby” Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter Homes”), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company’s commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Jaime Godwin

Director of Marketing Communications

jgodwin@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire