RoarFun attracts visitors with a motion flight simulator rental and virtual branding at the London Heathrow Aviation Carbon Sustainability conference

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RoarFun proudly delivered immersive entertainment at Aviation Carbon, held at the London Heathrow Marriott Hotel. Conference brings together airline attendees from around the world. Partnering with a leading conference participant, RoarFun provided its bespoke VR Motion Flight Simulator, transforming its exhibition stand into a must-visit destination for attendees.

Designed to captivate and educate, the virtual flight experience incorporated the client’s branding and sustainability messaging, aligning with the conference’s focus on decarbonizing the aviation industry. Visitors were offered a unique opportunity to experience a flight simulator in a virtual setting while learning about innovative approaches to reducing carbon emissions.

Over the two-day event, participants received brief educational sessions on primary flight controls before engaging in a simulated takeoff from London Heathrow Airport. Utilizing a motion platform replicating the movements of a Boeing 737-800 and a high-fidelity VR headset, the experience provided a super realistic cockpit environment. Each session lasted 7-10 minutes, during which attendees took off, ascended to 5,000 feet, and executed an emergency landing back at Heathrow, all under the guidance of experienced support staff.

“We are thrilled to have supported one of the conference’s key participants by enhancing their presence with our VR Motion Flight Simulator hire,” said Lukas Skalka – Technology Specialist. “We aim to create unforgettable, impactful experiences that not only engage audiences but also amplify our clients’ messages and values.”

The collaboration reflects RoarFun’s expertise in combining advanced virtual reality technology with virtual branding solutions to maximize engagement with the audience at any conference or exhibition. The VR Motion Flight Simulator connects entertainment with education, helping companies attract significant attention to their booth and stand out in a competitive environment.

RoarFun’s commitment to innovation continues empowering brands to create meaningful connections with their audiences, even in complex industries like aviation sustainability. By integrating different technologies, RoarFun delivers portable simulators that elevate event experiences and drive impactful communication. Racing and flight simulators with virtual branding integration have become a powerful tool for marketing/PR managers at conferences and EXPOs worldwide.

With events planned around Europe and the USA, including Formula 1 sponsors’ events and the world’s biggest aviation conference, RoarFun™ is establishing itself as a world leader in renting Formula racing and flight simulators. For more information about motion simulator hire, VR, virtual branding, and other WOW event services, visit roarfun.com.

