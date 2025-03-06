Apple Announces Updated MacBook Air and Mac Studio; Preorder and Learn More Info at B&H

Apple News: In a surprise announcement, Apple unveiled updated versions of the MacBook Air and Mac Studio.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is pleased to share Apples refreshing the MacBook Air with an M4 processor and a new sky blue colorway, as well updating the Mac Studio with powerful M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips. The Air is getting a price cut with the 13-inch and 15-inch models now starting at $999 and $1,199 respectively. The M4 Max Studio’s asking price comes in at $1,999 while the M3 version starts at $3,999.

Apple 13″ MacBook Air (M4, Sky Blue)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1883952-EG/apple_mc6t4ll_a_13_macbook_air_m4.html

Key Features

Apple M4 10-Core Chip

16GB Unified RAM | 256GB SSD

13.6″ 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina Display

8-Core GPU | 16-Core Neural Engine

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.3

2 x Thunderbolt / USB4

FaceTime Full HD 1080p Camera

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Force Touch Trackpad | Touch ID Sensor

macOS

Apple 15″ MacBook Air (M4, Sky Blue)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1883955-REG/apple_mc7a4ll_a_15_macbook_air_m4.html

Key Features

Apple M4 10-Core Chip

16GB Unified RAM | 256GB SSD

15.3″ 2880 x 1864 Liquid Retina Display

10-Core GPU | 16-Core Neural Engine

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.3

Dual Thunderbolt 4 Ports

12MP Center Stage FaceTime Camera

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Force Touch Trackpad | Touch ID Sensor

macOS

Apple Mac Studio with M4 Max

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1884036-REG/apple_mu963ll_a_mac_studio_with_m4.html

Key Features

Apple M4 Max 14-Core CPU

36GB Unified RAM | 512GB SSD

32-Core GPU | 16-Core Neural Engine

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.3

4 x Thunderbolt 5 | 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet Port

macOS

Apple Mac Studio with M3 Ultra

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1884037-REG/apple_mu973ll_a_mac_studio_with_m3.html

Key Features

Apple M3 Ultra 28-Core CPU

96GB Unified RAM | 1TB SSD

60-Core GPU | 32-Core Neural Engine

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.3

6 x Thunderbolt 5

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Thanks to the M4 chip, the new Air can deliver even better performance for daily activities like multitasking between apps. photo or video editing, and even gaming.

The $999 entry-level 13-inch Air comes equipped with a 10-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16GB of Unified Memory and a 256GB SSD. It’s configurable up to a 10-Core GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD but expect that to run up the price quite a bit as is typical of Apple. The 15-inch Airs follow the same structure except the $1199 base already packs in the 10-core GPU.

If you’re upgrading from older Intel-based Air, Apple says you can expect the M4 models to deliver up to 23x faster performance. Battery life is better too, expect six more hours if you’re coming from an older Air, clocking the new Airs around 18 hours or so. The Air can also now support up to up to two 6K displays simultaneously as well.

The MacBook Air’s aluminum unibody design and feature set remains largely the same, although Apple has added its 12MP Center Stage camera this time around. Center Stage gets its namesake from the camera’s ability to keep you centered in the frame, even as you move around—it’s great for those who FaceTime from their MacBooks often. Desk View is supported for who needs the ability to show a top-down view of whatever they’re working on.

As previously mentioned, Apple is also releasing new Mac Studios with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips today.

The entry-level Mac Studio with M4 Max comes equipped with a 14-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 36GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD. It’s configurable with M3 Ultra which for the most kitted out version, can pack a 32-Core CPU, 80-Core GPU, and up to a whopping 512GB of unified memory and 16TB SSD. All versions of the Mac Studio will support Thunderbolt 5 connectivity as well.

Externally, the Mac Studio remains unchanged. There is a slight difference between the M4 Max and M3 Ultra models configurations with the former models featuring four Thunderbolt 5 ports on and the latter having six. The front features two Thunderbolt 5 ports and an SD card slot while the rear has a mix of Thunderbolt 5 and USB-C ports depending on the configuration.

The GPU in M4 Max also brings Apple advanced graphics architecture to the Studio for the first time, including dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and a second-generation ray-tracing engine designed with seamless content creation or gaming in mind. That said, the new M3 Ultra chip can deliver nearly twice as fast performance than M4 Max when it comes to workloads that take advantage of high CPU and GPU counts.

Pre-orders will be going live today for both the Mac Studio and MacBook Air with orders expected to ship starting March 12th, 2025.

Learn more about Apple Updates MacBook Air with M4 and a Price Cut at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/computers/news/apple-updates-macbook-airs-with-m4-and-a-price-cut

Learn about Apple’s New Mac Studio Lets You Choose Between M3 and M4

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/computers/news/apple-new-mac-studio-lets-you-choose-between-m3-and-m4

Apple MacBook Laptops

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/apple-macbook-laptops/ci/13223

MacBooks

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/macbooks/ci/29057/N/3709772219

Additionally Popular Pages

Digital Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Cameras/ci/9811/N/4288586282

Mirrorless Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Mirrorless-System-Cameras/ci/16158/N/4288586281

Camera Straps

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Camera-Straps/ci/283/N/3656173706

Point and Shoot Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Point-Shoot-Digital-Cameras/ci/8612/N/4288586279

Film Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Film-Cameras/ci/9812/N/4288586278

Now Trending

Brother Laser Printers

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/brother-laser-printers/ci/59902

4K Monitors

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/4k-monitors/ci/59915

Curved Gaming Monitors

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/curved-gaming-monitors/ci/59914

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Bild Expo 2025 – A Two-Day Celebration of Photography, Content Creation, and Filmmaking

“Bild Expo is more than just an event—it’s an energetic gathering of like-minded creatives from all corners of the content world,” said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H Photo. “We’re beyond excited to create this special opportunity for content creators, photographers, videographers, podcasters, and filmmakers at all levels to learn, connect, and be inspired by the leaders of our industry and the latest gear.”

Register Today!

Secure your spot now! Visit www.bildexpo.com to register and keep updated on event details. https://www.bildexpo.com/2025/registration

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-announces-updated-macbook-air-and-mac-studio-preorder-and-learn-more-info-at-bh-302394982.html

SOURCE B&H Photo