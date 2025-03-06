Left Field Labs Celebrates 17 Years of Building What’s Next Amid Expanding Global Client Roster

Leading applied AI capabilities drove double-digit revenue growth for the Stagwell (STGW) firm in 2024 and transformative experiences for Qualcomm, Google, and Hasbro

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Left Field Labs , a pioneering creative technology agency within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), marks its 17th anniversary with record 2024 revenue growth driven by a surge in demand for expertise in AI implementation and digital transformation among Fortune 100 clients.

From its beginnings as a three-person startup in Venice Beach, CA, to a 100+-strong global team, Left Field Labs has consistently pushed the boundaries of emerging technology, creativity, and brand strategy. Its work has driven transformation across industries—from pioneering 5G applications with Verizon, developing early electric vehicle prototypes with Ford, launching over 3,000 products and experiences with Google, and driving the first interactive genAI advertising campaign for a major global technology company in 2024.

Now part of the Code and Theory Network, Stagwell’s digital transformation unit, Left Field Labs is accelerating. Left Field Labs closed 2024 with its strongest year yet—marking three consecutive years of double-digit growth and a 27 percent revenue increase. Long-standing partnerships with industry giants like Google, Amazon, and Meta were joined by a wave of new clients in 2024, including Salesforce, Qualcomm, Bloomberg, Oath Soil Life, Viasat, and myCOI. Today, Fortune 100 companies account for more than half of the firm’s revenue.

“Our growth isn’t just about numbers—it’s about the lasting trust we build with our clients. More companies are moving away from traditional agencies and looking for true partners, and that’s a role we take seriously,” said Sarah Mehler, Founder and CEO of Left Field Labs. “Companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon come to us to solve complex challenges and deliver results. Every year, we push ourselves to go further – creatively and technically – to transform ambitious ideas into tangible solutions.”

Driving the Future of AI and Immersive Experiences

With decades of experience in emerging technologies and applied AI, Left Field Labs rapidly prototypes, scales and launches technology-driven experiences that enhance human connection—often within weeks. In recent years, Left Field Labs has led its clients in high-profile experiences and product innovation powered by AI and immersive technologies, some of which include:

Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon City” – Left Field Labs made on-device AI tangible for Qualcomm at Snapdragon 2024 by blending physical and digital elements into an interactive storytelling experience. This was the first real-time implementation of Snapdragon’s on-device generative AI in an interactive XR environment, demonstrating next-generation computing technology can be both groundbreaking and approachable.

Left Field Labs by blending physical and digital elements into an interactive storytelling experience. This was the first real-time implementation of Snapdragon’s on-device generative AI in an interactive XR environment, demonstrating next-generation computing technology can be both groundbreaking and approachable. Hasbro’s “Toy of the Year” AR Experience – Reinventing a classic, Left Field Labs infused augmented reality and AI into Twister to create “Twister Air, ” a fun new way for families to play and connect across generations. This innovation earned Twister Air the prestigious Game of the Year prize at the Toy Industry Awards.

Reinventing a classic, Left Field Labs ” a fun new way for families to play and connect across generations. This innovation earned Twister Air the prestigious Game of the Year prize at the Toy Industry Awards. DNA3: Built to power personalized avatars across a network of Web3 experiences, DNA3 leverages generative AI to create diverse 2D and 3D digital assets with precision control and seamless customization. Its adaptability spans gaming, product interfaces, and beyond, allowing users to own their identity across a range of digital experiences.

Built to power personalized avatars across a network of Web3 experiences, DNA3 leverages generative AI to create diverse 2D and 3D digital assets with precision control and seamless customization. Its adaptability spans gaming, product interfaces, and beyond, allowing users to own their identity across a range of digital experiences. Aveda’s Retail Beauty Lab: Aveda has always been rooted in nature, but embracing machine learning opened a new chapter in immersive personalized beauty. Partnering with Left Field Labs, they launched their first ever digital-to-physical integrated experience in flagship stores, allowing users to get personalized hair assessments and product recommendations.

Left Field Labs leveraged its deep expertise in applied AI, product innovation, experiential, and immersive technologies to deliver these groundbreaking experiences.

“Technology needs to go beyond just working properly – it should actually improve people’s lives,” said Eric Lee, Partner and CTO, LFL. “We’re grateful to work with partners who trust us to help them navigate the AI landscape and develop practical applications that genuinely enhance human capabilities. By strengthening our expertise in applied AI and immersive technologies, we’re helping our clients achieve results they hadn’t previously thought possible.”

