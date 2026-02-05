RKON Names David Wright President to Strengthen Client Delivery and Support Continued Growth

RKON, a leading provider of cloud, cybersecurity, and managed technology services, announced today that David Wright has been appointed President, reinforcing the company’s commitment to exceptional client service, operational excellence, and continued growth.

As President, Wright will lead RKON’s core business functions, including Customer Success, Sales, Operations, Technology Services, and Finance. This unified leadership structure is designed to improve alignment across teams, accelerate decision-making, and ensure RKON continues to deliver reliable, secure, and high-quality outcomes for its clients.

“David has been a trusted leader at RKON for six years and has played a significant role in strengthening how we serve our clients,” said Michael Pfeffer, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Post Capital Partners. “His leadership and deep understanding of our customers’ needs position RKON well as we continue to grow and expand our services.”

During his tenure, Wright has helped enhance RKON’s delivery capabilities, reinforce best practices around security and compliance, and support the company’s ability to scale while maintaining a high standard of service.

“Our clients rely on RKON to help them navigate complex technology challenges with confidence,” said Wright. “I’m excited to continue working closely with our teams to ensure we remain responsive, dependable, and focused on delivering real value as our clients’ needs evolve.”

About RKON

RKON is a trusted provider of cloud, cybersecurity, and managed technology services, helping organizations navigate complex challenges with confidence. Through strategic guidance and innovative engineering, RKON empowers businesses to stay secure, agile, and competitive. Learn more at www.rkon.com .

CONTACT

For more information

Hannah Maes

Marketing Manager

hmaes@rkon.com

SOURCE: RKON Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire