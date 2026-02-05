Introducing Curd: Pudding Is Back. This Time, It Nourishes

A creamy protein pudding made from real cottage cheese, bringing real nourishment back to comfort food.

Today, Curd announces the pre-launch of its first product line: a creamy, high-protein, high-fiber pudding made from real cottage cheese and simple, nourishing ingredients. Designed to bring back the comforting pudding cups many of us grew up with, Curd reimagines a nostalgic classic for modern wellness and busy lives. Early sign-ups are now open at eatcurd.com.

As cottage cheese and whole-food dairy protein experience a cultural resurgence, Curd takes a different approach from protein shakes, yogurts, and powders. Instead of isolates or artificial sweeteners, Curd transforms real cottage cheese into a spoonable pudding that feels indulgent while delivering meaningful nutrition.

“I created Curd while caring for two babies under two and nursing my youngest,” said Founder Monica McClellan. “I wanted something quick, creamy, and filling – something that felt like comfort food, but actually nourished me. When nothing on the shelf delivered protein, fiber, and real satisfaction without protein powders, I made it myself.”

The name Curd is an intentional homage to cottage cheese – the real star of the product and the primary source of its protein. Cottage cheese is naturally rich in casein, a slow-digesting protein known to support satiety, stable energy, and gentler absorption – making it ideal for postpartum bodies, active lifestyles, and those on GLP-1 medications seeking nutrient-dense, satisfying foods. Casein also tends to be easier on the gut compared to whey for many people, due to its steadier digestion and lower likelihood of causing rapid spikes in gastric activity.

Each 8 oz jar contains about 16g of whole-food protein, 4g of fiber, and no artificial sweeteners or protein isolates. Curd debuts in three flavors-Banana Coconut Cream Pie, Chocolate Crème, and Vanilla Cinnamon Swirl – each designed to work as a snack, mini-meal, pre-gym boost, dessert, or late-night craving that feels indulgent, but fuels the body.

Curd is expected to launch this spring. Join the waitlist at eatcurd.com.

