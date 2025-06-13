Clyra Medical Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Chris Lyon as Chief Revenue Officer

Medical Device Executive Brings Three Decades of Leadership Experience to Accelerate Growth of Innovative Copper-Iodine Technology Solutions

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. focused on developing and commercializing disruptive medical technologies, announced the appointment of Chris Lyon as Chief Revenue Officer. Lyon brings over 30 years of distinguished medical device experience spanning sales, marketing, general management, and executive leadership to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Throughout his career, Lyon has consistently exceeded revenue targets while maintaining unwavering strategic focus. His proven track record includes scaling multiple startups to successful acquisitions and launching new market segments across the medical device industry.

Most recently, Lyon served as Vice President of Sales North America for Inotec-Natrox and Vice President of Sales at Imbed Biosciences. His executive experience includes senior sales and marketing roles at Pure & Clean, a global provider of antimicrobial wound products, and Innovacyn, known for innovative wound healing technologies.

Lyon excels in scaling startups and has a demonstrated history of driving companies to successful exits. As Director of Sales for TEI Biosciences, he launched the US and Canadian regenerative marketplace, driving regional sales and marketing activities that led to successful acquisition by Integra Life Sciences. Similarly, as Regional Vice President at I-Flow Corp., Lyon contributed significantly to the company’s acquisition by Kimberly Clark Corp.

His foundation in healthcare leadership was built through progressive roles at Johnson & Johnson and Allergan, where he demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, and business development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Lyon to the Clyra team as our Chief Revenue Officer,” said Steve Harrison, CEO of Clyra Medical Technologies. “Chris’s extensive experience in scaling medical device companies, combined with his deep understanding of wound care markets, makes him the ideal leader to accelerate the commercialization of our innovative CICS technology platform. His proven track record of driving revenue growth and building successful partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver next-generation solutions that improve clinical outcomes.”

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a public company developing and commercializing disruptive technologies that solve challenges in medical healthcare, air quality, water treatment, and energy storage markets. Founded in 2012, Clyra develops and commercializes products based on its patented copper-iodine technology (CICS), marketing proprietary solutions and gels directly to clinicians, including surgeons and wound care specialty providers in hospitals, alternative care sites, and home healthcare.

The company’s products are FDA cleared medical devices, having received initial 510k clearance designation in 2019. Clyra’s initial product, Bioclynse, is used in surgeries to inhibit post-operative infections and support rapid wound bed recovery. Based on the same CICS technology, the company’s follow-on products, ViaClyr, have been developed to address the burn/wound, dental, and dermatology markets.

Clyra continues to explore additional indications for use of their unique formulations that may be used synergistically with other wound care dressings and mechanical devices, while collaborating with distribution chain and marketing partners to support timely delivery of products to patients in need.

