Rite Way Transport Group Launches Integrated Tag and Title Services Powered by Load Genie

Rite Way Transport Group, a national powerhouse in automotive logistics, is proud to announce the official launch of its Tag and Title Services, now fully integrated into its proprietary logistics platform, Load Genie – the most powerful and innovative load-matching software in the industry.

This major rollout solves a critical challenge for many of Rite Way’s largest clients, who spend eight figures annually on transport services and have long expressed the need for a trusted partner to handle the often complex and frustrating tag and title process.

With this new offering, Rite Way becomes a true one-stop logistics and compliance solution – giving clients end-to-end visibility and control, from vehicle pickup to full registration, all within Load Genie.

“This is a massive win for our clients,” said Jeff Lassen, CEO of Rite Way Transport Group. “We’ve already revolutionized how vehicles are transported with Load Genie – and now we’ve gone even further. By embedding tag and title into the platform, we’ve eliminated another major headache for the biggest automotive operations in the country. This isn’t just innovation – it’s domination.”

Clients using Load Genie now benefit from real-time status updates on both transport and titling, centralized document management, and seamless multi-state processing – reducing delays, errors, and administrative costs.

Load Genie, widely regarded as the most advanced technology in automotive logistics, uses smart algorithms to optimize speed, reliability, and carrier selection. The addition of tag and title services further enhances the platform’s value, especially for OEMs, fleets, dealerships, and remarketing firms operating at scale.

“This is the future of logistics,” Lassen added. “The moment you move a unit with Rite Way, everything else is already in motion – paperwork, compliance, delivery – it’s all automatic and transparent. We’ve built something no one else has, and we’re just getting started.”

Rite Way Transport Group continues to raise the bar in speed, service, and innovation for the auto logistics industry – now delivering not just vehicles, but complete solutions.

About Rite Way Transport Group

Rite Way Transport Group is a national leader in automotive logistics, trusted by some of the country’s largest fleets, OEMs, dealers, and remarketers. The company’s proprietary platform, Load Genie™, is the fastest, smartest, and most comprehensive load-matching and logistics technology on the market. With unmatched visibility, service, and support, Rite Way is redefining what’s possible in automotive transport and compliance.

