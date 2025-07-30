Midwest Family Lending Corp. Launches 2025 MFLCares Initiative to Support Huntington’s Disease Society of America – Iowa Chapter

Join MFLC in raising awareness and funds for Huntington’s Disease through educational videos, community walks, golf tournaments, and gala events.

Midwest Family Lending Corp. (MFLC), a leading financial services provider, proudly announces its 2025 MFLCares initiative, dedicated to supporting the Huntington’s Disease Society of America – Iowa Chapter (HDSA-IA). This year-long campaign aims to raise awareness and provide support for families affected by Huntington’s Disease (HD), a rare, inherited brain disorder impacting thousands, including those within the MFLC community.

With a personal connection to HD, MFLC is committed to educating the public, raising funds, and fostering community support through a series of impactful initiatives.

Key Initiatives for 2025

Educational Videos : MFLC will release short, shareable videos throughout 2025, explaining HD basics, sharing stories from affected families, and highlighting research developments. These videos are hosted on MFLC’s dedicated HD page at https://www.midwestfamilylending.com/hd, encouraging widespread awareness.

Team Hope Walk : On May 3, 2025, MFLC will participate in HDSA’s Team Hope Walk, a community event symbolizing hope and progress. Join MFLC’s team or donate at https://iowa.hdsa.org/events/team-hope-walk to support the cause.

Family Is Everything Golf Tournament : On June 23, 2025, MFLC will support a fully booked charity golf tournament to raise funds for HDSA-IA. Sponsorships and donations, with 100% of proceeds benefiting HDSA-IA, are welcome via https://www.midwestfamilylending.com/hd.

Celebration of Hope Gala: On November 15, 2025, MFLC will participate in the “High Roller” Celebration of Hope Gala at Glen Oaks Country Club, celebrating the HD community with updates from the HDSA Center of Excellence, dinner, and fundraising. Learn more at https://iowa.hdsa.org/events.

“MFLCares is more than a program-it’s a mission to bring hope to families affected by Huntington’s Disease,” said a Midwest Family Lending Corp. spokesperson. “We invite our community to join us in this meaningful journey.”

How You Can Help

Support MFLC’s efforts by sharing videos from https://www.midwestfamilylending.com/hd, donating through https://iowa.hdsa.org/donate, or attending events. Use hashtags #MFLCares, #HDSAIA, #EndHD, #HopeForHDFamilies, #FamilyIsEverything, and #LetsTalkAboutHD to amplify the message on social media.

About Midwest Family Lending Corp.

Midwest Family Lending Corp. is a trusted financial services provider dedicated to helping families achieve homeownership. Through MFLCares, MFLC extends its commitment to community impact, supporting causes like HDSA-IA.

For More Information

Midwest Family Lending Corp.

2753 99th Street

Urbandale, IA 50322

Phone: (515) 252-7107

Email: info@midwestfamilylending.com

Website: www.midwestfamilylending.com

Media Contact

Name: Midwest Family Lending

Email: chuckw@midwestfamilylending.com

Phone: +1 (515) 252-7107

SOURCE: Midwest Family Lending

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire