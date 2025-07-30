Butlr Launches Wired AI Sensor for the Built Environment

Addresses safety needs in senior care, workplace demand for flexibility to support more collaborative, productive and sustainable buildings

Butlr, a leader in physical AI (PAI) technology, today announced the Heatic Wired sensor to complement its wireless portfolio of AI and body heat sensing technology products that provide anonymous insight into the built environment.

Originally developed at MIT, Butlr’s sensors easily mount to the wall or ceiling and immediately capture insights into how a commercial building is being used. Now, any customer can use the new adapter to switch between a wired or wireless option without the risk of losing data or having to buy a new sensor or contact technical support. This flexibility protects customer investments as their needs change across facilities.

Based on customer feedback, there is a growing demand in senior care communities for sensors that infer human activity without compromising privacy. According to Argentum, senior living communities will need an additional three million workers by 2040. Using Butlr data, senior care administrators can build staffing models that align with the needs of residents as opposed to relying on fixed routines and shifts. This helps close the industry’s persistent staffing shortage through a more effective use of employees. The sensor data can also be used to adjust resident care plans based on behaviors that occur over time.

Butlr sensors also empower commercial real estate owners and workplace operators with original insight into how humans act and interact in buildings to provide more collaborative, productive, and sustainable environments. In addition to understanding foot traffic, occupancy, and utilization, Butlr insights offer a deeper understanding of human behavior based on actions and interactions. These include impromptu hallway huddles, safety risks, and responses to controlled and uncontrolled environmental factor such as temperature changes prompted by sunshine and sun glare, and how conducive the layout, furniture, and design are to safety, productivity, collaboration, and energy efficiency.

Customers, including Verizon, Carrier, Microsoft, CBRE, and Ranagard senior community rely on Butlr to provide fresh insights to make their buildings more responsive to the needs of the people using them.

“For too long, the ability to understand the impact of buildings on humans, and humans on buildings, required invasive technology options, including cameras. Once we proved and patented Butlr’s ability to do this anonymously, we were able to quickly scale our business,” said Honghao Deng, CEO, Butlr. “Recently, customers have been seeking an option to wire in the wireless sensor permanently. Today, we are proud to launch our wired sensor with Heatic Flex Adapter, which delivers on our design and engineering vision and promise to provide customers with flexible options and accurate insights that were previously unattainable by alternatives currently on the market.”

Built on an API-first platform, Butlr data is easily integrated with other proptech platforms and data sources. This enables customers to gain comprehensive insight that informs decisions about investments in commercial real estate based on actual and aggregated usage data and trends.

About Butlr

Butlr is an MIT Media Lab spinout that fuses artificial intelligence with body heat sensing technology to build patented sensors and an anonymous people-sensing platform. Using thermal insights, Butlr workplace sensor technology understands subtle movements in a space, accurately discerns activity, occupancy, indoor location, and body posture yet is purposely designed to be incapable of capturing personally identifiable information. Butlr spatial insights are used by some of the world’s largest companies in hospitality, senior living, health care, commercial real estate, retail, and public transportation to inform decisions regarding space occupancy and utilization, user experiences, patient safety, compliance, staffing, and ensuring buildings are operating with high efficiency and sustainability. These customers include Verizon, Netflix, Carrier, Microsoft, and CBRE. For more information, visit www.butlr.com

