Richardson Lighting Recognized With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Lighting Stores in Saskatoon

Richardson Lighting has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Lighting Store category for Saskatoon. With more than 55 years of service in Saskatchewan and locations in both Regina and Saskatoon, the company continues to be a trusted destination for residential and commercial lighting solutions.

Richardson Lighting has built its reputation on exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a wide selection of products. The team brings over 100 years of combined industry experience, helping customers find lighting solutions that balance style, function, and affordability.

“For more than five decades, we’ve had the privilege of lighting homes and businesses across Saskatchewan,” says the Richardson Lighting team. “Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award is an honour that reflects the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our staff.”

Lighting Homes and Businesses Across Saskatchewan

From custom residential projects to large commercial spaces, Richardson Lighting provides a full-service showroom experience. Their extensive inventory includes everything from statement fixtures to practical solutions, ensuring that every customer can find the right lighting for their needs and budget.

By working closely with clients, the team offers tailored recommendations and professional guidance, helping transform spaces with lighting that enhances both design and everyday living.

Recognition That Reflects Community Support

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent research that gathers the opinions of local residents and businesses. For Richardson Lighting, this recognition affirms its long-standing commitment to serving Saskatchewan families and businesses with integrity, quality, and care.

Continuing A Tradition of Service

As Richardson Lighting celebrates its 2025 Consumer Choice Award, the company remains dedicated to delivering affordable, stylish, and reliable lighting solutions. With decades of experience and a focus on customer satisfaction, Richardson Lighting continues to brighten spaces across the province.

To learn more about Richardson Lighting or to explore their products, visit www.richardsonlighting.com or CLICK HERE.

About Richardson Lighting

Richardson Lighting is a full-service lighting showroom with locations in Regina and Saskatoon, specialising in residential and commercial lighting solutions. Serving Saskatchewan for more than 55 years, the company’s staff brings over a century of combined expertise to every project. With a focus on affordability, quality, and customer service, Richardson Lighting remains a trusted choice for families and businesses alike. Learn more at www.richardsonlighting.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire