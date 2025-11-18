Prince Silver Appoints Derek Iwanaka as Chief Executive Officer

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) (“Prince Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derek Iwanaka as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Iwanaka will be nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its next annual general meeting, scheduled for December 23, 2025.

Mr. Iwanaka brings over 23 years of investor relations, corporate development, and capital markets experience in the mining industry. He has played key roles in advancing numerous public mining companies through various stages of growth, mergers, and project development. Over his career, he has contributed to more than 20 corporate transactions and has been instrumental in raising over US$100 million through equity financings, including one of the first at-the-market (“ATM”) offerings executed by a Canadian brokerage firm.

Mr. Iwanaka most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development at BeMetals Corp., a precious and base metals exploration company founded largely by former B2Gold Corp. and Bema Gold Corp. executives. At BeMetals, he was part of the leadership team for its strategic acquisitions, project advancements, and investor engagement as the company established its diversified metals portfolio.

Prior to that, he was Vice President, Investor Relations at First Mining Gold Corp., where he helped guide the company’s evolution from a mineral bank to a gold project developer in eastern Canada. During his tenure, First Mining completed seven corporate transactions, consolidating a large NI 43-101 compliant gold resource base and growing its market capitalization from approximately CAD$45 million to over CAD$500 million.

From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Iwanaka was Director of Investor Relations at Uranerz Energy Corp., a U.S.-based in-situ recovery uranium producer that completed a CAD$320 million business combination with Energy Fuels Inc. in 2015. Earlier in his career, he managed investor relations at Brilliant Mining Corp., a nickel producer recognized twice in the TSX Venture 50™, and began his career in 2002 with Bema Gold Corp., a mid-tier gold producer that was later acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation for US$3.1 billion.

Mr. Iwanaka holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Marketing from the University of Northern British Columbia.

“We are excited to welcome Derek as our new CEO,” said Ralph Shearing, President & Director of Prince Silver. “Derek’s track record in building shareholder value, executing strategic transactions, and leading investor communications makes him a tremendous asset as we advance Prince Silver’s vision. His leadership will be critical as we position the Company for its next stage of growth.”

“I’m honoured to join Prince Silver at such a pivotal time in its evolution,” said Derek Iwanaka, incoming CEO of Prince Silver. “With such a compelling precious metals assets located in one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, I look forward to working with the team to unlock value for shareholders and advance the Company’s strategic objectives.”

The Company also announces that it has extended the date of its annual general meeting which was previously scheduled to be held on December 16, 2025, to now be on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time at Suite 2500 – 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC V7Y 1B3. The record date for the meeting will remain unchanged at November 11, 2025.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ralph Shearing, Director, President

Tel: 604-764-0965

Email: rshearing@princesilvercorp.com

Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company’s website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Prince Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire